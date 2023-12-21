Happinetz Ethernet Router Review – A right approach towards web access & parental controls!

In our fast-paced, digital era, the Internet has become integral to our daily lives. We rely on it constantly, with advancements in technology providing us with the fastest and most reliable connections, both in mobile and computing devices. The advent of 4G and 5G technologies has further enhanced mobile internet services. The widespread access to the internet spans all age groups, with the younger generation being particularly reliant on it for both information and entertainment. However, this easy access poses challenges, particularly in protecting young children from inappropriate content, a difficult task for busy parents.

Happinetz Box: A Solution for Internet Safety

To address these concerns, the Happinetz internet box has been developed. Priced at Rs. 4,999, it aims to protect kids from unsuitable content and online threats like phishing and scams. Me and our team at PC-Tablet reviewed the Happinetz box to assess its effectiveness.

Unboxing and Setting Up the Happinetz Box

The Happinetz Box package includes:

The main unit

An ethernet cable

A power adapter

Happinetz Reward Card

An installation guide

Setting up is straightforward:

Refer to the installation manual. Follow the setup instructions. Connect the box to the router using the ethernet cable. Download the Happinetz app on an Android or iOS device. Complete registration for service activation. Disable MAC Randomization for Happinetz WiFi access. Launch the app and select the mode (Kids, Teens, or Parent).

User Experience and Effectiveness

The Happinetz Box offers a modern solution for Internet Monitoring, especially for parents with limited time. It enables monitoring and control over the content accessed by children. The box creates a separate Wi-Fi network for controlled access and content filtering.

It blocks age-restricted websites and filters content from streaming services and social media apps, independent of user accounts. The settings can be customized based on age, duration, and content type, tracking and blocking over 110 million websites known for phishing and scams.

These are main notable features and task Happinetz Box is able to perform:

Exhaustive Filtering: The Happinetz box stands out with its capability to monitor over 110 million websites and apps, effectively blocking over 22 million sites with potentially harmful adult or unsecured content. Its sophisticated AI and ML-powered four-level filter process is a testament to its commitment to safeguarding kids online. Universal Device Coverage: A notable strength of the Happinetz box is its versatility in covering every kind of device. Whether it’s mobile phones (iOS and Android), laptops, tablets, desktops, or smart TVs, this device ensures consistent monitoring and control across all platforms. Screen Time Management: The screen time manager is a highly useful feature, allowing parents to set appropriate screen time schedules tailored to the specific device and the child’s age. This flexibility in managing screen time is crucial for healthy digital habits. Insights and History Tracking: The device offers detailed insights and internet history, broken down by device, category, and time. This level of detail provides a comprehensive view of online activity, aiding parents in monitoring and understanding their child’s internet usage. Customizable Settings: With 15 categories to choose from, the Happinetz box allows parents to custom-tailor internet access, enabling or disabling specific types of content as needed. This eliminates the hassle of manually blocking websites or apps. Easy Apps Blocker: The ability to easily block or allow popular apps like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Discord, Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime makes this feature particularly user-friendly and relevant in today’s app-driven world. Ad Blocker: An inbuilt ad and pop-up blocker effectively shield children from tracking by websites and apps, adding an extra layer of security and privacy. Safe Browsing Ensured: With Google, Bing Safe search, and YouTube restricted mode activated by default, the Happinetz box ensures safe browsing at all times. No Limitations: It’s impressive how the Happinetz box offers safety for up to 10 devices, covering all types of apps and browsers, including incognito mode, and is compatible with all brands of routers and ISPs. Quick and Easy Setup: The quick, 2-minute plug-and-play setup, which requires no app installation on kids’ devices, is a significant convenience. Remote Management Capability: The ability to adjust screen time and filter settings remotely through a Parent Management app is incredibly convenient, allowing adjustments based on the age and maturity of each child. Ideal for Shared Devices: The Happinetz box shines in its ability to adapt to shared devices like phones and TVs without the need to change Wifi settings, easily switching between Kid/Teen and Parent Modes. Robust Safeguards: Finally, the inbuilt robust safeguards ensure that the Happinetz Parental Control cannot be bypassed, offering parents peace of mind about their children’s online safety.

Review Conclusion

The Happinetz Box is an effective tool for parents to ensure a safe internet browsing experience for their children. Its easy installation and user-friendly interface facilitate monitoring online activities, providing parents with peace of mind regarding exposure to age-restricted content. Happinetz Box is available for Rs. 4,999 and available to buy on their official website.