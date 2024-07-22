Haryana Restricts Communication Services in Nuh Amidst Religious Procession Concerns

In preparation for the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, a religious procession with a history of violence, the Haryana government has implemented a 24-hour suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in the Nuh district. This measure, effective from 6 pm Sunday to 6 pm Monday, aims to mitigate the spread of misinformation and maintain public order during the event.

Security Concerns Prompt Preemptive Action

The decision to suspend communication services was made based on feedback from senior officials who expressed concerns about potential disturbances to public peace and tranquility. This preemptive action seeks to prevent the circulation of rumors and inflammatory content on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter.

Enhanced Security Measures for Peaceful Yatra

Despite the communication restrictions, the Nuh Police have assured that comprehensive security arrangements are in place to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Yatra. This religious procession has previously been marred by violence, including a deadly incident last year that resulted in the death of two home guards and injuries to several others.

A History of Tension and Violence

The Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra has a troubled history, with last year’s events leading to interfaith clashes that claimed six lives and injured numerous individuals. The violence sparked criticism of the state government for its handling of the situation.

As the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra commences under heightened security and communication restrictions, the situation in Nuh district remains tense. The government’s preemptive measures aim to prevent a repeat of last year’s violence, but the effectiveness of these actions remains to be seen. The Yatra’s outcome will likely serve as a significant test for the state’s ability to maintain peace and security during sensitive religious events.