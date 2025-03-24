Headphone Zone and Oriveti Debut Bass-Focused Blackbird IEM for Indian Audiophiles

Headphone Zone, a prominent Indian retailer of premium audio products, has collaborated once again with renowned earphone manufacturer Oriveti to launch their latest in-ear monitor (IEM), the Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird. This new IEM is specifically designed to cater to the preferences of the Indian audiophile community, with a focus on delivering powerful bass and an engaging sound signature, all within a competitive price point under ₹5,000.

Building on the success of their previous collaboration, the Oriveti OD200, the Blackbird represents a ground-up design tailored to enthusiasts seeking an upgrade from entry-level IEMs in the ₹2,000-₹3,000 range. The key feature of the Blackbird is its innovative hybrid driver configuration. It combines a 10mm composite dynamic driver, responsible for producing deep and impactful bass with a rich lower midrange, with two custom-tuned balanced armature drivers dedicated to delivering precise and clear mids and treble. This combination aims to provide a fun, bass-forward sound without sacrificing detail or causing treble fatigue during extended listening sessions.

Raghav Somani, Founder and CEO of Headphone Zone, emphasized the design philosophy behind the Blackbird, stating, “When designing the Blackbird – we first started with the price. It had to be under Rs. 5000. Then we fixed the sound signature. It had to be something bass focussed and fun. Oriveti took that brief and ran with it to create something we can all be proud of.”

The Blackbird features a lightweight and ergonomic acrylic shell, prioritizing user comfort for long listening periods. The IEM comes bundled with a comprehensive set of accessories, including six pairs of ear tips in two different shapes (bullet and bowl) and three sizes each, allowing users to find their ideal fit and sound profile. A detachable audiophile-grade braided cable with standard 3.5mm termination ensures compatibility with a wide range of audio sources and offers the option for future cable upgrades via its 0.78mm 2-pin connectors. The package is completed with a premium carrying case for secure storage and portability.

Key Features of the Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird:

Powerful Bass: A custom-designed 10mm composite dynamic driver delivers deep, natural bass and a rich lower midrange.

Precise Mids and Treble: Two custom balanced armature drivers ensure detailed and clear reproduction of vocals and instruments without causing listening fatigue.

Bass-Forward Tuning: The sound signature is tuned to provide energetic bass while maintaining clarity across the frequency spectrum, with distortion levels kept below 0.08%.

3D Printed Shell: The IEM utilizes a precisely engineered 3D-printed shell to minimize unwanted resonance, enhance sound isolation, and improve overall durability.

Ergonomic Design: The lightweight acrylic shell is designed for a comfortable and secure fit, suitable for extended use.

Premium Detachable Cable: An audiophile-grade braided cable with a 3.5mm single-ended plug and 0.78mm 2-pin connectors offers durability and the possibility of cable upgrades.

Comprehensive Accessories: The package includes six pairs of ear tips (bullet and bowl shapes in S, M, L sizes) and a premium carrying case.

Technical Specifications:

Driver: Hybrid (1 Dynamic Driver + 2 Balanced Armature Drivers)

Impedance: 16 Ohms

Plug: 3.5mm Single-Ended

Connector: 0.78mm 2-Pin

Microphone: No

Frequency Response: 5-20kHz

Sensitivity: 107±3dB/mW, 1kHz

Distortion: <0.08%

Shell Material: 3D Printed Acrylic

Wearing Type: In-Ear

Detachable Cable: Yes

Pricing and Availability:

The Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird is priced at ₹4,999 and is available for purchase exclusively on the Headphone Zone website. The original retail price (MRP) is listed as ₹5,999.