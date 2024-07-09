Hikvision India Showcases Cutting-Edge AIoT Video Security Solutions at SAFE South India

Hikvision India showcased its cutting-edge AIoT video security solutions, including AI Cameras, Smart Hybrid Cameras, and more, at the Security and Fire Expo (SAFE) South India.

Hikvision India recently participated in the Security and Fire Expo (SAFE) South India, the largest and most influential security expo in the country. The event, held on June 5th and 6th at the Chennai Trade Centre, provided a platform for Hikvision to showcase its latest AIoT technology enabled video security solutions.

Advanced Security Solutions on Display

Hikvision India premiered a wide range of advanced security products and solutions, highlighting the latest trends in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, and IoT Security Tech. The company’s booth featured live demonstrations of AI Cameras, Smart Hybrid Cameras, ColorVu, Thermal, and AcuSense Cameras, as well as Audio Sensors, eDVRs, and eNVRs.

Expanding Product Categories and Technologies

In addition to video security solutions, Hikvision India showcased its diverse product portfolio, including Access Control, Command and Control, Hikcentral, Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), Video Door Phone (VDP), Security Inspection Products, AX-PRO, AX-Hybrid PRO Series Alarm Systems, Energy Solutions, Thermal Solutions, Commercial Displays, Professional Transmission Solutions, and Smart Storage Solutions.

Engaging with Industry Professionals

During the expo, Hikvision India conducted a partner session focused on “Make-in-India 2.0” and participated in a panel discussion on “Managing security across locations globally – Risks & Challenges.” The company also engaged visitors through quiz contests and other interactive activities at its booth.

Successful Conclusion

The SAFE South India event proved to be a success, attracting a significant number of industry professionals, end-users, and security experts. Hikvision India’s participation provided valuable insights into the latest advancements in AIoT video security technology.