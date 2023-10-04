Hisense Partners with Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as Brand Ambassador

Consumer electronics and home appliances company, Hisense, has announced the appointment of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja as its brand ambassador for the Television, AC, and Refrigerator categories in India. This collaboration is significant as Jadeja becomes the company’s inaugural ambassador in the Indian domain.

Key Highlights:

Hisense appoints Ravindra Jadeja as brand ambassador for Television, AC, and Refrigerator segments.

Hisense aligns with its global brand culture by promoting sports and sports stars.

This collaboration represents a commitment to versatility and excellence.

The partnership with Jadeja is in line with Hisense’s efforts to strengthen its connection to sports and entertainment.

Hisense is set to launch a campaign titled ‘’Perfecting the perfection’’ featuring Jadeja.

As part of the campaign, consumers have a chance to win a 4K Hisense Smart TV.

Hisense, continuing its association with sports, has now ventured into the realm of cricket by partnering with cricketer Ravinder Jadeja. Jadeja, recognized for his all-round capabilities in cricket, aligns with Hisense’s diverse product offerings. The collaboration intends to echo with a broad spectrum of consumers throughout the country.

The incorporation of a sports personality such as Ravindra Jadeja into Hisense’s brand strategy plays a pivotal role as the company aims to enhance its footprint in India. Furthermore, it demonstrates Hisense’s endeavors to establish meaningful connections with its target audience.

Pranab Mohanty, CEO of Hisense India, commented on the new partnership: “We are pleased to have Ravindra Jadeja as our brand ambassador for the Television, AC, and Refrigerator categories. The timing of this announcement coincides with the upcoming cricket world cup in India. Jadeja’s skills align with our brand’s ethos, and we believe our consumers will identify with this association. We aim to connect deeply with the Indian market, understanding and catering to its core interests.”

Ravindra Jadeja shared his views on the collaboration, stating, “I am privileged to represent Hisense, a brand synonymous with innovation and excellence. The range of Hisense products aligns with my persona in the cricketing world. I am eager to connect with the brand’s audience and be part of the Hisense narrative.”

To mark the partnership, Hisense is launching its campaign ‘’Perfecting the perfection’’ which will spotlight Jadeja alongside Hisense products such as Television, AC, and Refrigerator. This engagement program offers consumers an opportunity to win a 4K Hisense Smart TV.

The association between Hisense and Jadeja signifies Hisense’s strategic intent to fortify its brand visibility in India. Moreover, in the upcoming festive season, Hisense has plans to unveil a series of innovative TVs, including models U7K, U6K, and E7K, aimed at enhancing the viewers’ experience during the cricket world cup.