Hisense Unveils Cutting-Edge 2024 Smart TV Lineup in India

Hisense launches its 2024 Smart TV range in India, featuring QLED, Mini LED, 4K Google TV, and advanced gaming features for an immersive viewing experience.

Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics, has launched its latest 2024 Smart TV range in India, offering an impressive blend of advanced technologies and user-centric features. The lineup includes the Q7N, U7N, U6N Pro, and E68N models, each catering to diverse preferences and budgets.

Immersive Visuals and Audio with QLED and Mini LED

The Hisense Q7N boasts QLED technology and IMAX certification, delivering cinema-quality visuals in the comfort of your home. Available in sizes up to 100 inches, it’s perfect for creating a larger-than-life viewing experience. The U7N utilizes Mini LED technology for precise lighting control and exceptional brightness, further enhanced by Quantum Dot color technology. Both models feature the intuitive VIDAA operating system with enhanced AI capabilities for a seamless user experience.

Seamless Action and High-Quality Audio

Gamers will appreciate the U7N Mini LED QLED gaming TV with its 240Hz High Refresh Rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and 1200+ nits brightness, ensuring a smooth and immersive gaming experience. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies elevate the audio-visual experience across the lineup, delivering stunning visuals and immersive sound.

Diverse Range of Options

The Hisense U6N Pro offers Mini LED technology and a host of premium features like Full Array Local Dimming and AI Sports Mode for a superior viewing experience. The E68N is a 4K Google TV that simplifies content discovery with Google Assistant integration and Far Field Voice Control.

Pricing and Availability

The new Hisense TV lineup will be available from July 19th with special introductory prices on Amazon and Flipkart. The Q7N starts at Rs 53,999, the U6N Pro at Rs 59,999, the U7N at Rs 79,999, and the E68N at Rs 31,999.