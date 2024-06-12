HMD Enters India’s Feature Phone Market with Affordable, UPI-Enabled Models

Human Mobile Devices (HMD), the official licensee of the Nokia brand, has launched its first feature phones under its own name in India: the HMD 105 and HMD 110. These phones are designed to be accessible, offering a range of features while keeping prices low.

Key Features of the HMD 105 and 110

Built-in UPI: A standout feature is the integrated Unified Payments Interface (UPI) app. This allows users to make digital payments directly from their phone, a significant move towards financial inclusion in a country where feature phones are still widely used.

Call Recording and Multimedia: Both phones include automatic call recording, an MP3 player, and FM radio (wired and wireless). The HMD 110 also has a camera for basic photos and QR code scanning, a feature not present on the HMD 105.

Voice Assistance: Though not as sophisticated as smartphone assistants, these feature phones offer basic voice commands to help users navigate menus and functions.

Battery Life: Both phones have a 1,000mAh battery, which HMD claims offers up to 18 days of standby time.

Price and Availability

The HMD 105 is priced at ₹999, available in black, purple, and blue. The HMD 110 comes in black and green and costs ₹1,199. Both phones are available for purchase from the official HMD website, select e-commerce platforms, and offline retail stores across India.

HMD’s Strategy for the Indian Market

India remains a significant market for feature phones, particularly in rural areas and among users who prefer simplicity and long battery life. By focusing on affordability and including essential features like UPI, HMD is targeting this segment with phones that offer value for money. The inclusion of UPI is especially important, as it aligns with India’s push towards digital transactions.

What This Means for Consumers

HMD’s entry into the Indian feature phone market brings more choices for consumers. The HMD 105 and 110 offer a balance of functionality and price, making basic mobile technology more accessible. Additionally, the integration of UPI could encourage more people to adopt digital payment methods, further contributing to India’s digital economy.