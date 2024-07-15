HMD Global’s First Smartphone Set to Shake Up Indian Market with New Name & Possible 5G Upgrade

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia phones, is gearing up to launch its first smartphone in the Indian market. While initially named “HMD Arrow,” the device will now debut under a new moniker due to legal issues. Speculation is rife that the smartphone could be a rebranded version of the HMD Pulse, a model already available in Europe. The Pulse boasts a 6.65-inch HD+ LCD display, an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor, a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

However, leaks suggest a different story. Sources claim that HMD might introduce an entirely new model, distinct from the Pulse. This new device is rumored to offer 5G connectivity, a significantly improved camera system, enhanced specifications, and a new chipset, possibly providing a substantial upgrade over the Pulse.

HMD’s entry into the Indian market is generating significant buzz, especially among Nokia loyalists. The company’s unique marketing approach, involving a “Name Our Smartphone” contest on X (formerly Twitter), further amplified the anticipation. The initial name “Arrow” was selected through this contest, but legal complications necessitated a change, adding a layer of mystery to the final name.

Regardless of whether it’s a rebranded Pulse or a new model, HMD’s first smartphone is expected to retail for under ₹20,000. This competitive pricing will position it against popular rivals like CMF Phone 1, Moto G85 5G, Lava Blaze X, and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

Industry analysts believe that HMD’s success in the Indian market will hinge on its ability to deliver a compelling combination of features, performance, and affordability. Given the company’s legacy with Nokia and the competitive landscape, the launch of HMD’s first smartphone is poised to be a significant event in the Indian smartphone market. Consumers are eagerly awaiting the unveiling, hoping for a device that offers value for money and a satisfying user experience.