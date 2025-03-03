HMD Highlights Human-Centric Approach at Mobile World Congress 2025

HMD has placed human connection at the forefront of its technology journey, unveiling new products and initiatives at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. The Finnish company, known for blending innovation with simplicity, introduced a range of devices, collaborations, and initiatives aimed at redefining digital experiences for families and individuals alike.

Actress, entrepreneur, and mother Drew Barrymore joined HMD at the event to share her personal perspective on balancing technology and parenting. Barrymore spoke about how screen time has increasingly dominated family life and expressed her desire for technology that supports healthier habits. During her appearance, she hinted at Project Wildflower, an upcoming collaboration with HMD, designed to disrupt the endless scroll culture and encourage mindful tech use.

Introducing the HMD Family Division

Expanding its product portfolio, HMD announced a dedicated HMD Family division. This new segment focuses on devices designed with real input from parents, ensuring a balance between digital access and family wellbeing. The highlight of this division is the HMD Fusion X1, a family-focused device created in collaboration with Xplora. Research from HMD’s Better Phone Project Report identified rising global concerns around children’s mental health and digital safety, driving the creation of this new device.

Feature Phones with a Nostalgic Twist

Alongside smartphones, HMD reinforced its position in the feature phone market with the introduction of the HMD 130 and HMD 150 Music phones. These devices blend retro aesthetics with modern functionality, helping HMD achieve consecutive years of double-digit growth in the feature phone category. Both models offer standout audio features, extended battery life, and durable designs, catering to users who appreciate simplicity without compromising on practicality.

Partnership with FC Barcelona

In an exciting collaboration, HMD announced a double partnership with FC Barcelona, unveiling the HMD Barça 3210 and HMD Barça Fusion. Both devices celebrate the iconic football club while offering a unique detox mode, which aligns with HMD’s broader focus on digital wellbeing.

Commitment to India and the Asia-Pacific Region

Ravi Kunwar, Vice President and CEO of HMD India and APAC, highlighted HMD’s commitment to the Indian market. He emphasized the growing demand for technology that enhances rather than dominates users’ lives. Kunwar underscored that the upcoming launch of the HMD 130 and HMD 150 Music phones in India reflects HMD’s human-first philosophy, combining nostalgic design, extended battery life, and enhanced audio capabilities to meet the evolving preferences of Indian consumers.

A Strong Year for HMD

Reflecting on the past year, Jean-Francois Baril, CEO and Chairman of HMD, described 2024 as a milestone year. With record operating profits and significant volume growth in the feature phone category, HMD continues to expand its presence across global markets. Socially responsible initiatives, including the ongoing partnership with African fintech platform M-KOPA, further demonstrate HMD’s commitment to making technology accessible and impactful. By providing financing options and smart device access to over 2.5 million customers, HMD strengthens its role as a driver of positive change.

Prioritizing Security in 2025

In addition to family-friendly devices and nostalgic feature phones, HMD has announced plans to introduce an ultra-secure mobile solution in 2025. Developed in collaboration with trusted security partners, this initiative reflects HMD’s strong focus on delivering robust security solutions tailored to enterprise customers’ needs.

About the HMD 130 and HMD 150 Music

The HMD 130 and HMD 150 Music phones capture the essence of classic mobile phones while integrating modern enhancements. Key features include:

Retro candy bar design

Large, powerful speakers

FM radio support

Impressive durability

Long battery life with up to a month of standby time

Bluetooth 5.0 and microSD card support (up to 32GB)

The HMD 130 also features a dual torch at the top, ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, while the HMD 150 Music swaps the dual torch for a QVGA camera with a built-in torch, allowing users to capture retro-style photos.

Available color options for the HMD 130 include Dark Grey, Blue, and Red. The HMD 150 Music comes in Dark Grey, Midnight Purple, and Aqua Blue.

From Smart Tech to Better Tech

HMD’s journey continues with a clear focus on moving from smart technology to better technology. The brand’s 2025 portfolio highlights HMD’s commitment to innovation, user-centric design, and fostering a healthier relationship with digital devices for future generations.

Complete details, including pricing and availability for all HMD devices launched at MWC 2025, can be found at the HMD newsroom.