HMD Launches First Smartphones in India: Crest and Crest Max

HMD, maker of Nokia phones, launches Crest and Crest Max smartphones in India with 5G, 50MP selfie cameras, and repairable parts.

HMD, the company behind Nokia phones, has entered the Indian smartphone market with its inaugural devices, the HMD Crest and Crest Max. These new smartphones offer a blend of features and affordability, targeting a wide range of consumers.

Pricing and Availability

The HMD Crest, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 14,499 and comes in Midnight Blue, Royal Pink, and Lush Lilac. The higher-end HMD Crest Max, boasting 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 16,499 and is available in Deep Purple, Royal Pink, and Aqua Green.

Both smartphones will be sold exclusively on Amazon.in, starting with the Amazon Great Freedom sale in August. Initially, only the Midnight Blue Crest and Deep Purple Crest Max will be offered, with special introductory prices of Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999 respectively.

Specifications and Features

Both the HMD Crest and Crest Max share a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass equivalent protection. They are powered by the Unisoc T760 5G 6nm SoC, ensuring smooth performance and 5G connectivity. The Crest offers 6GB of RAM with 6GB of expandable RAM, while the Crest Max provides 8GB of RAM with 8GB of expandable RAM. Both phones run on Android 14, with HMD guaranteeing two years of security updates.

The camera capabilities differentiate the two models. The HMD Crest features a 50MP main camera, a 2MP secondary camera, and a 50MP front-facing camera. The HMD Crest Max upgrades the photography experience with a 64MP main camera using a Sony sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and the same 50MP selfie camera.

Additional camera features include a “Hands-Free Selfie” mode, AI Super Portrait mode, and a Flash shot feature.

Repairability and Battery Life

HMD introduces Repairability 1.0, a design philosophy that simplifies the replacement of key components like the back panel, battery, display, and charging port. This initiative aims to extend the lifespan of the devices and reduce electronic waste.

Both smartphones are equipped with a 5000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging, with the charger included in the box. HMD claims the battery maintains its health even after 800 charging cycles.