HMD Targets Simplicity, Releases New Feature Phones and Family Devices

HMD Global reveals a new lineup of feature phones and family-focused devices at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. The company targets consumers seeking simplicity and affordability. HMD shifts its focus to address the needs of families and users who prefer basic mobile communication. The release includes multiple feature phone models and a dedicated family device.

The feature phone line features updated designs and improved battery life. HMD aims to provide reliable communication tools. The new feature phones include enhanced call quality and text messaging features. The devices prioritize essential functions over advanced features. HMD targets markets where basic mobile communication remains prevalent. The designs include durable materials. The devices provide long standby times.

The family-focused device introduces simplified communication tools. HMD aims to connect families with easy-to-use technology. The device includes location tracking and emergency contact features. Parents can stay connected with children. The device includes preset contact lists. It limits access to complex applications. The design prioritizes ease of use for all ages. HMD addresses concerns about children’s excessive screen time. The device promotes communication and safety.

HMD states the devices address a growing demand for basic communication tools. The company observes a segment of consumers who prefer simplicity. HMD aims to provide reliable devices at affordable prices. The company’s representatives state the release reflects a customer-centric approach. HMD intends to expand its reach in developing markets. The devices are designed for accessibility.

The feature phones maintain the classic design elements of previous models. The devices include improved internal components. HMD engineers focused on battery performance. The company offers multiple color options. The devices offer basic camera functions. The operating systems are designed for simplicity.

The family device incorporates GPS technology. Parents can monitor the location of the device through a companion app. The device includes a dedicated SOS button. It sends an alert to emergency contacts. The interface features large icons. The device supports voice calls and text messages. HMD worked with family groups during the development process.

HMD plans to release the devices in phases. The initial rollout will focus on key markets in Asia and Africa. The company will expand distribution to Europe and Latin America. The release dates vary by region. HMD will partner with local carriers. The company aims to provide competitive pricing.

The feature phones and family devices reflect a strategic shift for HMD. The company addresses a specific market segment. HMD intends to offer a range of devices. The company will continue to develop smartphones. HMD confirms it will support the new devices with software updates. The company will provide customer support.

Industry analysts note HMD’s focus on basic communication. The market for feature phones remains significant. The family device addresses a growing concern about children’s digital safety. HMD’s strategy aligns with the needs of specific consumer groups. The company faces competition from other manufacturers. The success of the devices will depend on pricing and distribution.

HMD representatives state the company remains committed to providing reliable and accessible mobile communication. The company continues to invest in research and development. The company aims to meet the evolving needs of consumers. The devices reflect HMD’s commitment to quality. The company states it will gather user feedback to improve future products.