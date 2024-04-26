HMD’s Bold Leap into Repairability: Unveiling the Pulse Series Smartphones

Discover HMD's new Pulse series smartphones: Pulse, Pulse Pro, and Pulse Plus, designed for enhanced repairability, sustainability, and user satisfaction.

In a remarkable shift towards sustainability and user empowerment, HMD Global has introduced its latest smartphone lineup – the Pulse, Pulse Pro, and Pulse Plus. These models are not only equipped with commendable tech specs but are also designed with a special focus on repairability, making them standout candidates for tech enthusiasts who value both innovation and environmental consciousness.

Introduction to the Pulse Series

The Pulse series marks HMD’s ambitious dive into creating devices that users can maintain and repair themselves, thereby extending the gadgets’ lifespans and reducing electronic waste. Each model in this series—the standard Pulse, the more advanced Pulse Pro, and the intermediate Pulse Plus—shares a common foundation of features aimed at enhancing user experience while being mindful of environmental impacts.

Key Features and Specifications

HMD Pulse: This model is positioned as an affordable entry with essential features like a 6.65-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, powered by a Unisoc T606 processor, and equipped with a 5000mAh battery. It offers basic yet sufficient 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, catering well to everyday use​​.

HMD Pulse Plus: Stepping up, the Pulse Plus enhances the camera capabilities to a 50MP primary rear sensor from the 13MP found in the standard model. It also doubles the storage to 128GB, which can be further expanded via a microSD card, providing ample space for all your digital content. This model also maintains the same screen size and battery capacity as its sibling​​.

HMD Pulse Pro: The premium model of the lineup, the Pulse Pro, is designed for those seeking advanced features without breaking the bank. It holds onto the same basic specs for display and chipset but upgrades significantly in the camera department, rumored to include a high-resolution 108 MP primary camera, promising exceptional photo quality even in mid-range devices​.

Emphasizing Repairability

One of the most compelling aspects of the Pulse series is its “Gen 1” level of repairability. HMD has taken a significant step by making these devices easier to disassemble and repair, which not only appeals to DIY enthusiasts but also aligns with global calls for more sustainable consumer electronics. This move is expected to reduce the frequency and necessity of device replacements, thereby contributing positively to environmental conservation efforts​​.

Availability and Pricing

The Pulse is already available in several European markets with plans for expansion to other regions, including the US. The pricing is set competitively, with the standard Pulse starting at approximately €139.99, the Pulse Plus at around €159.99, and the Pulse Pro at a higher yet reasonable tier due to its enhanced features​.

With the launch of the Pulse series, HMD not only challenges the norms of smartphone manufacturing and ownership but also reinforces its commitment to sustainability. These devices offer a practical choice for consumers looking for reliable, repairable, and reasonably priced smartphones that promise longevity and minimal environmental impact.