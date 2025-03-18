Honda Launches 2025 Shine with Cleaner Engine and Style Updates

Honda launches the 2025 Shine with an OBD-2 compliant engine and subtle styling updates. Read the full report on the latest changes and features.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today announced the launch of the 2025 iteration of its popular commuter motorcycle, the Shine. The latest model receives a significant upgrade with the inclusion of an On-Board Diagnostics (OBD-2) compliant engine, aligning with the latest emission norms set by the Indian government. This update signifies Honda’s commitment to environmental responsibility while retaining the core attributes that have made the Shine a consistent bestseller in its segment.

The primary highlight of the 2025 Honda Shine is its updated 123.94cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This refined powertrain now features advanced sensors that continuously monitor the bike’s performance and emissions levels. The OBD-2 system can detect any potential malfunctions in the engine or exhaust system and alert the rider through an indicator light on the instrument cluster. This feature not only helps in maintaining the bike’s health but also aids in reducing its environmental impact by ensuring optimal combustion and emission control.

While the engine remains largely the same in terms of its power and torque output, Honda engineers have made subtle tweaks to improve its refinement and fuel efficiency. Sources suggest that the 2025 model might offer a slightly smoother riding experience, especially at lower speeds and in city traffic. The exact fuel economy figures are yet to be officially released, but industry experts anticipate a marginal improvement over the previous model, which already boasted impressive mileage.

Beyond the crucial engine update, the 2025 Honda Shine also receives a few cosmetic enhancements to keep its appearance fresh and appealing to its target audience. These changes are primarily focused on the styling elements, giving the motorcycle a slightly more premium and contemporary look.

One notable change is the introduction of new body graphics. These graphics feature a more modern and dynamic design, flowing seamlessly across the fuel tank and side panels. The color schemes have also been refreshed, with the addition of at least one new paint option. This allows buyers to choose from a wider range of visually appealing choices.

The headlight and taillight units remain largely unchanged, retaining their familiar design. However, some reports indicate a possible upgrade to LED lighting for the taillight in select variants, offering better visibility and a longer lifespan. The turn indicators continue to use conventional halogen bulbs.

The instrument cluster of the 2025 Shine remains a simple and practical analog unit, displaying essential information such as speed, odometer reading, and fuel level. The addition of the OBD-2 malfunction indicator light is the only notable change in this area. While some competitors offer digital displays with more features, Honda has stuck with the analog setup, likely to keep the cost competitive and appeal to its core customer base that values simplicity and reliability.

The seat of the 2025 Honda Shine retains its long and comfortable design, which is well-suited for both solo riding and carrying a pillion. The ergonomics of the bike remain largely the same, offering an upright and relaxed riding posture that is ideal for daily commuting. The handlebar is positioned comfortably, and the footpegs are placed to provide a balanced and fatigue-free riding experience.

The suspension setup of the 2025 Shine consists of telescopic forks at the front and a hydraulic shock absorber at the rear. This setup is known for providing a decent balance of comfort and handling on typical Indian road conditions. The braking system continues with drum brakes at both ends, with an option for a front disc brake in select variants. The inclusion of Combined Braking System (CBS) as standard across all variants ensures added safety by distributing braking force between the front and rear wheels.

The 2025 Honda Shine continues to ride on the same 18-inch alloy wheels, which contribute to its stable and comfortable ride quality. The tires are also expected to be the same size and specification as the previous model, offering a good grip and durability for everyday use.

Honda has not yet announced the official pricing for the 2025 Shine. However, industry analysts expect a marginal increase in price due to the inclusion of the OBD-2 compliant engine and the minor cosmetic updates. The Shine has always been positioned as a value-for-money commuter motorcycle, and Honda is likely to maintain this competitive pricing strategy.

The Honda Shine has been a consistent performer in the Indian two-wheeler market for years, known for its reliable engine, comfortable ride, and fuel efficiency. It primarily competes with other popular 125cc commuter motorcycles such as the Hero Glamour, Bajaj CT 125X, and TVS Raider. The update to OBD-2 compliance will further strengthen its position in the market, especially with the increasing focus on environmental regulations.

The launch of the 2025 Honda Shine with an OBD-2 compliant engine demonstrates Honda’s proactive approach towards meeting the evolving regulatory requirements and catering to the needs of its customers. The subtle styling updates and the cleaner engine are expected to further enhance the appeal of this already successful motorcycle. It remains to be seen how the market responds to this latest iteration, but given the Shine’s strong track record, it is likely to continue its reign as a popular choice among Indian commuters.