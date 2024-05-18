Honeywell and Enel North America Partner to Stabilize Power Grids

Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) has partnered with Enel North America to improve building automation and demand response solutions for commercial and industrial organizations. This partnership aims to stabilize the power grid by automating energy load control.

Key Highlights:

Honeywell and Enel North America collaborate on energy management automation.

The partnership aims to improve grid stability and operational efficiency.

Organizations can integrate automated demand response solutions to prevent blackouts.

Benefits of the Partnership

This collaboration enables organizations to integrate demand response programs into their facilities, enhancing operational efficiency. By using Enel’s energy portfolio, customers can utilize automated demand response solutions to prevent blackouts and grid outages during peak usage periods.

Statements from Leaders

“There is a growing need for energy capacity that can respond on short notice to ensure grid stability,” said Hamed Heyhat, President of Honeywell Smart Energy & Thermal Solutions. “Our partnership with Enel North America addresses these challenges by offering ready-now solutions that simplify the integration process and deliver efficiency, cost savings, and grid reliability.”

Molly Jerrard, head of demand response at Enel North America, added, “The future of energy is flexible. Our power grids need users who can adjust their electricity usage in real time, reducing costs and earning revenue. Enel’s FlexUp offering, powered by Honeywell’s automation technology, simplifies the process for organizations looking to maximize their energy flexibility and support grid reliability.”

Impact Across Industries

This partnership allows organizations in various industries, from commercial offices and retail stores to food manufacturing and farming facilities, to automate their operations without any out-of-pocket costs. This significantly enhances their demand response earnings potential.

For more information on Honeywell Smart Energy solutions, visit Honeywell Smart Energy.