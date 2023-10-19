Honeywell Launches Cyber Watch to Counteract Operational Technology Cyber Threats

Honeywell introduces its Cyber Watch enterprise solution, enabling organizations to better pinpoint and tackle emerging Operational Technology (OT) cyber threats at both site and enterprise levels.

Key Highlights:

Honeywell’s Cyber Watch assists in identifying and managing Operational Technology (OT) cyber threats.

Forrester Research in 2023 indicates nearly 75% of organizations experienced data breaches in the past year, with a 140% annual increase in attacks on industrial entities.

Cyber Watch provides insight into vulnerabilities, configuration discrepancies, and compliance voids.

The technology is showcased at Honeywell Connect, a leading software event for industrial businesses.

Kevin Dehoff, president and CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise, emphasized the significance of having a multi-level defense against cyber threats. “No company wants to be a frontpage headline as the next victim of a ransomware attack. Hackers are always waiting to strike,” Dehoff pointed out.

Recent statistics from Forrester Research in 2023 highlight the alarming cyber threat landscape. Nearly three in four organizations reported a data breach over the past year. Moreover, attacks on industrial entities saw a surge of 140% from the previous year.

Chase Carpenter, Honeywell’s Chief Security Officer, shed light on the need to understand these threats. “Gaining insights at both the site and enterprise level aids in making faster, more informed decisions, thereby providing a safer environment for employees,” Carpenter stated.

Part of the Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity+ Suite, Cyber Watch offers a snapshot of the technology at Honeywell Connect, an esteemed symposium for industry professionals. The event also features an advanced version of Honeywell’s Cyber Insights tool.

Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity+ Suite aims to highlight security lapses within an organization’s OT setup. The suite offers a comprehensive look into potential vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and gaps in compliance at both the site and broader enterprise level. Its ultimate goal is to bolster overall security resilience.

For further details on the suite, Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity+ is open for exploration.