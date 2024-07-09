HONOR 200 Series: Revolutionizing Smartphone Photography with AI-Powered Studio-Level Portraits

HONOR 200 series launches in India on July 18th. Discover AI-powered studio-level portrait photography, 50MP cameras, and more.

HONOR is set to elevate smartphone photography with the highly anticipated launch of the HONOR 200 series in India on July 18, 2024. In a groundbreaking collaboration with Studio Harcourt, a legendary Parisian portrait photography house, HONOR has co-engineered the HONOR AI Portrait Engine. This technology combines Studio Harcourt’s expertise with HONOR’s advanced AI and hardware, bringing studio-level portrait photography to smartphones.

Unparalleled Camera Hardware

The HONOR 200 Pro boasts a triple rear camera system:

50MP Portrait Main Camera: Featuring a flagship-level Super Dynamic H9000 Sensor for exceptional detail and brightness.

50MP Telephoto Camera: Equipped with a Sony IMX 856 Sensor for clear zoomed-in shots.

12MP Ultra Wide and Macro Camera: Captures wider scenes and detailed close-ups.

The HONOR 200 shares similar hardware, but its 50MP main camera uses a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX906 sensor with OIS for enhanced image stability.

Both models support 4K video recording and the HONOR 200 Pro includes a Pro video mode for professional-grade footage. The dual front camera setup on the Pro model includes a 50MP Portrait Selfie Camera and a sensor that adjusts color temperatures for Indian skin tones.

HONOR AI Portrait Engine: Studio Harcourt Expertise on Your Phone

The HONOR AI Portrait Engine is the heart of the HONOR 200 series’ photography prowess. It incorporates Harcourt’s renowned lighting and shadow techniques, drawing on millions of light and shadow databases to optimize exposure settings. The result is exceptional image quality with a natural bokeh effect.

The engine leverages AI to achieve precise depth calculation across various zoom ranges and includes AI-powered Portrait Detail Enhancement for realistic hair and facial features. It also offers intelligent facial enhancement, optimizing skin tones and textures, along with sophisticated vignette processing for artistic flair.

New Portrait Modes and AI Motion Sensing

The HONOR 200 Pro introduces three new professional portrait modes: Harcourt Vibrant, Harcourt Color, and Harcourt Classic. Additionally, the series features AI Motion Sensing Capture, ensuring clear and sharp photos even in motion.

Other AI-Powered Features

The HONOR 200 series offers a range of other AI functionalities, including:

AI Vlog Master: Automated video editing and enhancements for vloggers.

AI Auto Capture: Automatically detects and captures the best moments.

AI Scene Recognition: Optimizes camera settings for different scenes.

AI One Click Movie: Creates professional-looking movies with a single tap.

AI Night Video: Enhances low-light video recording.

AI Multi-video: Records from multiple camera angles simultaneously.

Conclusion

The HONOR 200 series is poised to redefine smartphone photography with its advanced AI capabilities, studio-level portrait technology, and impressive camera hardware. Get ready to experience a new era of mobile photography when the HONOR 200 series launches in India on July 18th.