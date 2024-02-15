Honor 9xb Launches in India: Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, 108MP Camera, 5,800mAh Battery Starting at ₹25,999

Honor has officially released the highly anticipated Honor 9xb in India, marking the latest addition to its mid-range smartphone lineup. Boasting a massive battery, a capable camera system, and a sleek design, the 9xb aims to win over price-conscious buyers seeking a balanced mobile experience.

Honor 9xb Specifications

Powerful Performance: The Honor 9xb is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, ensuring smooth multitasking, seamless gaming, and efficient power management.

Immersive Display: The 6.78-inch curved anti-drop AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers vibrant visuals and ultra-responsive touch interaction, ideal for gaming and multimedia enjoyment.

Stunning Cameras: Capture life's moments in stunning detail with the triple-camera system featuring a 108MP main sensor, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The front-facing 16MP camera is perfect for selfies and video calls.

Unwavering Battery Life: The massive 5,800mAh battery provides ample power for all-day use, eliminating the need for frequent charging. Honor's AI-powered power optimization further enhances battery efficiency.

Seamless Connectivity: The Honor 9xb supports 5G connectivity, unlocking blazing-fast download and upload speeds, lag-free streaming, and enhanced online experiences.

Sleek Design: The phone features a modern, minimalist design with a smooth, curved back and a distinctive dual-ring camera module, available in Sunrise Orange and Midnight Black color options.

Magic UI 7.2: The Honor 9xb runs on Magic UI 7.2, based on Android 13, offering a user-friendly and customizable interface with a range of smart features.

Honor 9xb Price and Availability:

The Honor 9xb is available in India starting at ₹25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It can be purchased online through Honor’s official website and e-commerce platforms like Amazon, as well as select retail stores.