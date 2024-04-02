Honor MagicBook X14 Pro and X16 Pro Launched in India with 13th Gen Intel Processors

Discover the latest Honor MagicBook X14 Pro and X16 Pro laptops with 13th Gen Intel processors, launched in India. Get all the details on specs, price, and availability.

Honor has officially introduced the MagicBook X14 Pro and MagicBook X16 Pro laptops in India, marking a significant update to its MagicBook series. These devices are equipped with the powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processors, bringing enhanced performance to users.

Both laptops boast impressive specs, including options for 8GB or 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD storage, catering to various user needs for speed and storage. The MagicBook X14 Pro features a 14-inch Full HD display, while the X16 Pro comes with a 16-inch screen, both offering Dynamic Dimming, 300 nits brightness, and a 16:10 aspect ratio for a superior viewing experience​.

One of the notable advancements is the laptops’ cooling system, which utilizes 0.2mm ultra-thin blades over a 29700mm² area, ensuring efficient heat dissipation during intensive tasks. They are also designed with user experience in mind, featuring Hi-Res stereo speakers, AI Noise Cancellation for clear audio, and a fingerprint sensor for secure and quick access​.

The MagicBook X14 Pro and X16 Pro are not only powerful but also versatile, offering a 60Wh battery with 65W fast charging support, claiming up to 11.5 hours of video playback or up to 10 hours of office work on a single charge​. For connectivity, they include HDMI, USB-A 3.2Gen1/Gen2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port​​.

The laptops are configured with 8GB/16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD storage, catering to the needs of both casual and power users. They also feature Hi-Res stereo speakers, AI noise cancellation for microphones, and a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button for enhanced security. For connectivity, they include HDMI, USB-A 3.2 Gen1/Gen2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port, ensuring a wide range of connectivity options for peripherals and external displays.

These laptops are distinguished by their slim and lightweight design, with the X14 Pro weighing 1.4kg and the X16 Pro at 1.75kg, making them ideal for users on the go​​. Pre-orders for both models began on March 25, with sales expected to start in the first week of the following month. The MagicBook X14 Pro is anticipated to be priced around ₹54,000, while the X16 Pro is likely to be under ₹60,000​.

This launch signifies Honor’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to the Indian market, offering high-performance laptops with the latest processors, ample storage, and innovative features designed to enhance productivity and entertainment experiences.