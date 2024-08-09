How AI-Based Security Systems Will Safeguard Red Fort This Independence Day

AI-powered security, including facial recognition and crowd monitoring, will safeguard Red Fort's Independence Day celebrations. Over 10,000 personnel will ensure a safe and secure event.

The Red Fort, a symbol of India’s independence, will be fortified with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) security systems for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations on August 15. In preparation, central intelligence agencies and security forces recently conducted a thorough review at the Red Fort to assess and enhance security preparations.

AI-Powered Security Systems

The advanced AI-powered security measures will incorporate a range of cutting-edge features, including video analytics, automated crowd estimation, andfacial recognition technology. Over 700 CCTVs and 150 cameras with video analytics capabilities will be installed in and around the historic fort complex.

Enhanced Surveillance and Crowd Management

The new system boasts an array of functionalities designed to strengthen security efforts. These include vehicle number plate recognition, face detection and matching against watchlists, real-time people movement counting, intrusion detection, audio monitoring, and the ability to identify abandoned objects in public spaces.

AI-enabled cameras will be strategically positioned at entry and exit points to provide precise, real-time estimations of crowd sizes within the venue.

Advanced Facial Recognition System

One of the key components of the upgraded security apparatus is a sophisticated facial recognition system. This technology can identify individuals from both live camera feeds and recorded video footage, efficiently matching faces against existing watchlist databases. The system’s capabilities also include detecting multiple faces in group images and searching for similar faces across a network of cameras.

Number Plate Recognition System

In addition to facial recognition, a new number plate recognition system will be implemented. This technology will conduct continuous 24/7 video processing to detect and record vehicle plates in real-time.

Human Personnel to Complement AI Systems

While the AI-based systems represent a significant advancement in security measures, human personnel will continue to play a vital role in maintaining safety during the event. Over 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces are slated for deployment around the Red Fort and other strategic locations in central and north Delhi.