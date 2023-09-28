Smartphone batteries are the lifeblood of our devices. As they degrade over time, so does the performance and reliability of our phones. However, with proper care and maintenance, you can prolong the life of your smartphone battery and keep it running efficiently for longer. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to protect your smartphone battery from faster degradation:

1. Avoid Extreme Temperatures

Heat: Exposing your phone to high temperatures can damage the battery and reduce its lifespan. Avoid leaving your phone in direct sunlight, inside a hot car, or near heat sources.

Cold: Extremely cold temperatures can also harm your battery. If you're in a cold environment, try to keep your phone in an inside pocket or somewhere warm.

2. Opt for Partial Charges

Lithium-ion batteries, commonly used in smartphones, have a longer lifespan when charged between 20% and 80%. It’s better to charge your phone more frequently for shorter periods than to charge it from 0% to 100% all the time.

3. Use Original Chargers

Always use the charger that came with your phone or a high-quality, reputable third-party charger. Cheap or counterfeit chargers can harm your battery and overall phone performance.

4. Limit Background Processes

Apps running in the background can drain your battery quickly. Regularly close apps you’re not using and check your phone settings to see which apps are consuming the most power. Disable or uninstall power-hungry apps.

5. Update Your Software

Software updates often come with optimizations that can improve battery life. Always keep your phone’s software up to date.

6. Reduce Screen Brightness

The screen is one of the most power-consuming components of a smartphone. Reduce your screen brightness or use adaptive brightness settings to save battery life.

7. Limit Push Notifications

Constant notifications can wake your phone frequently, leading to battery drain. Limit push notifications to only essential apps.

8. Avoid Fast Charging Frequently

While fast charging is convenient, using it all the time can generate more heat and wear out your battery faster. Use it sparingly.

9. Store Properly If Not In Use

If you’re not going to use your phone for an extended period, store it with a charge level of around 50%. This is optimal for battery health.

10. Regularly Monitor Battery Health

Some smartphones offer built-in tools to check battery health. Regularly monitoring this can give you insights into your battery’s condition and when it might be time for a replacement.

11. Avoid Using Phone While Charging

Using your phone while it’s charging can generate heat, which isn’t good for the battery. It’s best to let your phone charge undisturbed.

12. Consider Battery Replacement

If you’ve had your phone for several years and notice significant battery degradation, it might be time to consider a battery replacement. This can give your phone a new lease on life.

Conclusion

Protecting your smartphone battery from faster degradation requires a combination of good habits and awareness of how you use and charge your device. By following the above guidelines, you can ensure that your battery remains healthy and efficient for as long as possible. Remember, a little care goes a long way in prolonging the life of your smartphone battery.