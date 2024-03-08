HP Introduces New Color LaserJet Pro 3000 Series for Small Businesses

HP Inc. announced the launch of the Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series at the HP Amplify Partner Conference 2024 in Las Vegas. The series is designed to meet the needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) requiring high-quality color printing in a compact and energy-efficient package. This introduction extends HP’s offering of advanced printing solutions, integrating the energy-saving TerraJet toner technology for enhanced color quality and speed.

Key Highlights:

The Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series is tailored to the needs of SMBs, combining professional speed and vivid color output.

Incorporates TerraJet toner technology, offering improved color vividness and printing speed while reducing energy consumption.

Recognized with the A4 Line of the Year award by Keypoint Intelligence for its exceptional hardware lineup.

The importance of printing in SMBs continues to grow, with a preference for a mix of digital and printed materials. The Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series addresses this need by delivering reliable, high-quality prints. “Color inspires teams to create, enables conversation, and attracts customers,” remarked Aurelio Maruggi, division president at HP. The new series aims to enhance productivity and collaboration in hybrid work environments through superior color quality, speed, and security features.

The series boasts the smallest footprint in its category, industry-leading quality, professional-level security, and the fastest duplex and first-page-out speeds. TerraJet technology not only delivers 11% more vivid colors and 18% faster printing speeds but also contributes to environmental sustainability by reducing energy usage by up to 27% and plastic in toner cartridges by up to 28%.

The HP Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series is part of HP’s extensive A3 and A4 portfolio designed for the hybrid office. The company’s commitment to innovation and quality was recognized with the Keypoint Intelligence A4 Line of the Year award. The new series is expected to be available in May 2024, with varying availability and pricing by region.