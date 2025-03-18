HP Unveils New AI-Powered EliteBook Laptops in India, Ushering in Next-Gen Business Computing

HP has officially launched its latest lineup of EliteBook laptops in India, marking a significant step forward in the integration of artificial intelligence into business computing. The new series, announced on Monday, March 17, 2025, features several models powered by both Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen processors, all equipped with dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) to handle AI tasks. This launch signifies HP’s commitment to providing professionals with tools that enhance productivity, security, and user experience through intelligent features.

The newly introduced EliteBook series includes the EliteBook Ultra G1i, EliteBook X G1i, EliteBook X G1i Flip, and EliteBook X G1a. These laptops are designed to cater to the evolving needs of the modern workplace, offering a blend of performance, portability, and advanced security features.

Vineet Gehani, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India, stated, “The year 2025 marks a pivotal moment in the adoption of AI PCs, redefining how technology supports work and innovation. Our EliteBook lineup is engineered to optimize work, enhance security, and deliver personalized experiences tailored to the future.”

The HP EliteBook Ultra G1i stands out as the premium offering in this new series. Weighing a mere 1.19 kg, it boasts remarkable portability without compromising on performance. This model is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) processors, delivering up to 48 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) of NPU performance. This processing power enables smoother multitasking and accelerated AI application performance. The laptop features a vibrant 14-inch 2.8K touch display, providing crisp visuals and intuitive interaction. It comes with a spacious 1 TB SSD for storage. A notable feature of the EliteBook Ultra G1i is its 9MP AI-enhanced camera, the world’s first in an AI business notebook, accompanied by dual microphones and AI-powered Poly Camera Pro. This setup promises exceptional video conferencing quality. The device also sports what HP claims is the world’s largest haptic trackpad in its category, offering precise control and feedback. The EliteBook Ultra G1i is priced at ₹2,67,223 and is available in Atmosphere blue.

The HP EliteBook X G1i offers a strong balance of performance and functionality. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, it also delivers up to 48 TOPS of NPU performance. This model features a 14-inch display and a 1 TB SSD. It incorporates AI-enhanced features like HP AI Companion and Poly Camera Pro. These tools leverage the NPU to accelerate tasks such as meeting transcriptions and presentation creation. The Poly Camera Pro enhances virtual meetings with background adjustments and auto-framing. A dedicated Microsoft Copilot key provides quick access to AI assistance for various tasks. Security is a priority with the inclusion of the HP Endpoint Security Controller (ESC), which offers protection against emerging and quantum computing threats. The EliteBook X G1i is available at ₹2,23,456 in Atmosphere blue and Glacier silver.

The HP EliteBook X G1i Flip is designed for versatility, allowing users to transition between laptop, tablet, and tent modes. This model also features Intel Core Ultra 7 processors with up to 48 TOPS of NPU performance. It sports a 14-inch display and comes with a 1 TB SSD. The device supports note-taking with the HP Rechargeable Active Pen. Similar to the EliteBook X G1i, it includes HP AI Companion and Poly Camera Pro for enhanced productivity and video conferencing. The HP Endpoint Security Controller provides robust security. The EliteBook X G1i Flip is priced at ₹2,58,989 and is available in Atmosphere blue and Glacier silver.

The HP EliteBook X G1a stands out with its AMD Ryzen 7 Pro and 9 Pro processors, delivering an impressive up to 55 TOPS of NPU performance. This model comes with 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM, ensuring smooth and responsive performance even with demanding AI workloads. It features a 14-inch display and a 1 TB SSD. The EliteBook X G1a also includes an AI-enhanced webcam with adaptive dimming, Poly Studio audio tuning, and Poly Camera Pro for optimized video conferencing. HP Smart Sense, paired with an efficient thermal design, keeps the laptop cool and quiet during operation. This model supports fast charging, reaching 50% battery in just 30 minutes. The EliteBook X G1a is the most affordable in the lineup, priced at ₹2,21,723 and available in Glacier silver.

All the new EliteBook models come equipped with several AI-powered features designed to enhance the user experience. HP AI Companion provides personalized assistance and helps optimize system performance. Poly Camera Pro utilizes AI to improve video call quality with features like background adjustment and auto-framing, ensuring users remain the focus during virtual meetings. A dedicated Microsoft Copilot key across the range offers quick access to the AI assistant for tasks like summarizing content and generating recommendations.

Security remains a core focus for HP’s EliteBook series. The new laptops feature HP Wolf Security, a comprehensive suite of security solutions that provides multi-layered protection. The built-in HP Endpoint Security Controller offers hardware-based security, protecting against firmware attacks and even quantum computing threats. This ensures sensitive business data remains secure in an increasingly complex threat environment.

HP has also emphasized sustainability in the design and construction of these new EliteBooks. The EliteBook Ultra G1i, for instance, utilizes 90% recycled magnesium in its external covers, demonstrating a commitment to reducing environmental impact. The company also highlights the use of energy-efficient components across the lineup.

The new HP AI-powered EliteBook laptops are available for purchase immediately through HP Online stores in India. With their blend of powerful processors, dedicated AI capabilities, advanced security features, and sustainable design, these laptops are poised to become essential tools for professionals seeking to leverage the power of artificial intelligence in their daily work. This launch positions HP as a frontrunner in the burgeoning market for AI-enabled PCs in India.