HP Unveils New OMEN and HyperX Gaming Innovations at CES 2024

HP Inc. has introduced a new range of OMEN and HyperX gaming products at CES 2024, offering enhanced performance and customization for gamers. The lineup includes the OMEN Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop, HyperX peripherals, and the OMEN Transcend 32 Gaming Monitor, promising a seamless gaming experience.

Key Highlights:

The OMEN Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop combines portability and high performance with AI solutions and customizable visuals.

HyperX debuts the Alloy Rise Keyboard, a highly customizable mechanical gaming keyboard.

The OMEN Transcend 32 Gaming Monitor features advanced technology for seamless device switching and file sharing.

At CES 2024, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has launched an updated gaming portfolio under its OMEN and HyperX brands. This includes new laptops, accessories, and software designed to integrate seamlessly for an optimal gaming experience.

Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President & Division President of Personal Systems Gaming Solutions at HP Inc., emphasized the increasing personalization in computing, particularly in gaming. HP’s latest offerings reflect this trend with customizable and personalized gaming solutions.

The OMEN Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop is designed for both gaming and creative work. It features an OLED display, slim design, and high-performance internals. The laptop offers a vivid display, compact design, AI-enhanced speed, innovative thermal management, and is the first gaming laptop with audio tuned by HyperX.

Additional updates include the OMEN Transcend 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop PC, which now offers a 4K 240Hz OLED display option, and updates to the OMEN 16.1-inch and Victus 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop PCs with Intel Core i7 HX processors.

The HyperX product line includes the Cloud Mini Headsets, designed for young gamers, and the Clutch Tanto Mini Wired Controller, suitable for various gaming platforms. The HyperX Alloy Rise Keyboard offers personalization with hot-swappable key switches and robust construction. The Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini, a compact gaming mouse, provides a high-performance, ultra-lightweight option for gamers.

The OMEN Transcend 32 UHD 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor stands out with its advanced features, including switchable USB ports, KVM capabilities, and audio tuned by HyperX. It offers Dolby Vision compatibility, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, and OMEN Tempest Monitor Cooling Technology.

Availability and pricing details for these products range from pre-orders starting at $1,499.99 to various release dates throughout 2024 for the different devices and accessories. The OMEN Transcend 32 Gaming Monitor’s pricing will be announced closer to its availability.