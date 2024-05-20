Huawei to Launch HarmonyOS Next in September 2024, Dropping Android App Support

Huawei is set to launch HarmonyOS Next in September 2024, eliminating support for Android apps and focusing on a fully independent ecosystem.

Huawei is set to make a significant shift in its operating system strategy with the rollout of HarmonyOS Next in September 2024. This new iteration will completely eliminate support for Android apps, a move that signals the company’s continued effort to build a fully independent software ecosystem.

Background and Context

Huawei’s journey away from Android began in earnest after the 2019 US trade ban, which restricted the company’s access to Google services. This led to the development and launch of HarmonyOS in 2021, an operating system designed to work alongside Android apps while introducing unique features and capabilities. However, with the introduction of HarmonyOS Next, Huawei aims to fully transition to its own ecosystem, cutting ties with the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) entirely​​.

Key Features of HarmonyOS Next

HarmonyOS Next will not support Android APKs, focusing instead on HarmonyOS-specific applications. The new system will utilize HAP files, a packaging format designed exclusively for HarmonyOS, ensuring that apps are tailored to the operating system’s architecture​​.

The move is part of Huawei’s broader strategy to strengthen its software ecosystem. The company has already garnered support from over 4,000 applications, including major names like Alipay and McDonald’s. Huawei’s goal is to expand this number significantly, aiming for a library of 500,000 apps in the long term​​.

Developer and Industry Response

The transition to HarmonyOS Next has generated considerable interest within the HarmonyOS, especially among developers. Huawei has been actively recruiting developers to create native HarmonyOS apps, with a developer preview already released and full access expected in early 2024. This push is crucial for building a robust app ecosystem that can rival those of Android and iOS​.

Industry reactions have been mixed, with some praising Huawei’s bold step towards independence, while others express concerns about app availability and user experience. The success of HarmonyOS Next will largely depend on the adoption of the platform by major app developers and the overall performance of the new system compared to its Android-based predecessors.

Impact on the Market

Huawei’s decision to ditch Android apps marks a significant departure from its previous strategy. The success of this move will be closely watched by other manufacturers, especially those in markets where Huawei has a strong presence. If HarmonyOS Next proves successful, it could inspire other companies to explore similar strategies, potentially reshaping the mobile OS landscape​​.

Huawei’s launch of HarmonyOS Next represents a pivotal moment for the company and its users. By moving away from Android, Huawei is not only aiming to create a self-sufficient software ecosystem but also to regain its position in the global smartphone market. The success of HarmonyOS Next will depend on the company’s ability to attract and retain developers and to provide a seamless user experience that rivals existing platforms.