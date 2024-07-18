Hyundai Motor India Foundation Expands Healthcare Access in Talegaon Through Telemedicine Clinics

The Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), has launched five new Sparsh Sanjeevani telemedicine clinics in Talegaon, Pune, Maharashtra. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Shri Girish Mahajan, Minister of Rural Development & Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of Maharashtra. These clinics will serve the villages of Pait, Kadus, Wada, Navlakh Umbre, and Sudumbre, providing essential medical consultations and healthcare services remotely.

Sparsh Sanjeevani: Bridging the Healthcare Gap

Mr. Puneet Anand, AVP & Vertical Head – Corporate Affairs, HMIL, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “Under Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, the Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) through its Sparsh Sanjeevani healthcare initiative has created a network of telemedicine clinics in the underserved corners of India, augmenting existing primary healthcare facilities. The 5 new clinics bolster the network to 40 tele-medicine clinics, operational in 8 states across India, with an aim to ensure that even the most isolated communities receive the care they need. Through diverse initiatives undertaken under HMIF, we will continue to sow the #SeedsOfGood in India, fostering sustainable development and promoting holistic societal growth.”

The Sparsh Sanjeevani initiative aims to strengthen healthcare services in remote villages by making primary healthcare accessible to underserved communities. These nurse-assisted clinics connect patients with specialist doctors through video calls, providing remote consultations in remote areas. Each consultation costs a nominal fee of Rs. 100, and follow-up consultations are also available.

Expanding Reach and Impact

With the addition of the Talegaon clinics, the Sparsh Sanjeevani network now comprises 40 clinics across eight states in India (Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand). The initiative has collectively provided quality healthcare access to over 1.5 million people as of July 2024.