IDEMIA Launches Post-Quantum Hardware Accelerator for Enhanced Data Protection

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST) today announced the development of a new hardware accelerator designed to significantly improve data protection against the potential risks posed by quantum computers. The accelerator utilizes Keccak, a fundamental cryptographic function widely adopted in emerging quantum-resistant algorithms.

Post-quantum cryptography algorithms are known for their high computational demands, requiring substantial processing power to maintain robust security. IST’s new hardware accelerator addresses this challenge by offloading these intensive tasks from the main processor. This approach leads to a considerable increase in both the speed and the overall performance of post-quantum cryptographic operations. The company states that this development is crucial for ensuring secure and efficient data protection as quantum computing capabilities advance.

Leveraging its expertise in integrated design and post-quantum cryptography, IST has engineered this accelerator to expedite the execution of quantum-resistant algorithms that have been standardized by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This advanced module aims to enhance cryptographic performance, facilitating a smoother transition to post-quantum security measures without compromising speed or user convenience. IST plans to integrate this hardware accelerator into all its future quantum-safe chips.

This technological advancement arrives as various sectors, including banking, automotive, IoT, Industry 4.0, and healthcare, are actively seeking long-term solutions to protect their data from future quantum threats. IST highlights several potential benefits for both service providers and end-users. For businesses, the adaptable design of the accelerator allows for support of new cryptography standards, providing an agile solution for post-quantum migrations. For end-users, this technology promises enhanced security against next-generation cyberattacks while maintaining the familiar user experience of services such as card payments, crypto wallets, and SIM card or NFC-based communications.

Marc Bertin, Chief Technology Officer at IDEMIA Secure Transactions, stated, “As a global leader in secure solutions, IDEMIA Secure Transactions is dedicated to supporting its customers in their transition to post-quantum security. This technological advancement demonstrates our comprehensive strategy to secure the future, offering strong protection and consistent user experiences in the face of quantum challenges.”