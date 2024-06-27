IIT Jodhpur Pioneers Eco-Friendly Wastewater Treatment for Textile Industry

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur have made a significant breakthrough in addressing the environmental impact of the textile dyeing industry. Their innovative technique uses far ultraviolet (UV) light at 222 nm to break down harmful azo dyes, a common pollutant in textile wastewater.

The textile industry generates vast quantities of wastewater laden with persistent contaminants like azo dyes, posing a significant challenge for conventional treatment methods. The IIT Jodhpur team, led by Dr. Ram Prakash, has developed a promising solution using a Kr/Cl2 excimer UV light source emitting at 222 nm. This method is more environmentally friendly compared to traditional mercury-based UV light systems.

In a study published in Nature Scientific Reports, the researchers demonstrated the effectiveness of their approach in degrading Reactive Black 5 (RB5), a widely used dye in textile manufacturing. They investigated both direct photolysis and an advanced oxidation process (AOP) that combines UV light with titanium dioxide (TiO2) and hydrogen peroxide (H2O2). The results were impressive, with the degradation rate of RB5 being 27 times faster using the 222 nm excimer light and H2O2 AOP compared to conventional UV-C methods.

This breakthrough technology holds immense potential for mitigating the environmental impact of the textile industry. Effective treatment of wastewater can prevent the release of harmful substances into the environment, promote sustainable water reuse, and contribute to a cleaner and healthier future.

The IIT Jodhpur team is now focused on optimizing the process and evaluating its application in real-world industrial settings. They are also exploring the potential of far UV-C light for other environmental cleanup operations and sustainable agricultural practices. This research not only addresses a pressing environmental concern but also opens up new avenues for innovation and sustainable development.