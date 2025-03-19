India Gets Its Safest Ride: Maruti Suzuki Launches First 5-Star Safety Rated Taxi

In a landmark moment for passenger safety in the commercial vehicle sector, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Dzire Tour S, India’s first taxi to boast a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. This achievement marks a significant step forward in prioritizing occupant safety in a segment where affordability often takes precedence. The new Dzire Tour S, based on the latest generation of the popular Dzire sedan, was officially rolled out on March 17, 2025, and is set to redefine safety standards for taxis across the country.

For years, the sight of budget-friendly hatchbacks and compact sedans dominated the taxi stands in India. While these vehicles efficiently served the purpose of commuting, safety features often took a backseat in the pursuit of fuel efficiency and competitive pricing. The launch of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S signals a paradigm shift, demonstrating that safety and affordability can indeed go hand in hand.

The Dzire Tour S has secured a 5-star rating in adult occupant protection from Global NCAP, a globally recognized vehicle safety assessment program. This makes it the first taxi in India to achieve this coveted safety standard. The previous generation of the Dzire had only managed a 2-star rating, highlighting the significant improvements made in the latest model’s safety structure and features.

So, what makes the new Dzire Tour S so safe? Maruti Suzuki has equipped the taxi with a comprehensive suite of safety features as standard across all variants. This includes six airbags, providing crucial protection for both the driver and passengers in the event of a collision. The vehicle also features Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), which helps maintain control during emergency braking situations. Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with Hill Hold Assist further enhances safety by preventing skids and assisting drivers when starting on an incline. Rear parking sensors are another valuable addition, aiding drivers in navigating tight spaces and reducing the risk of accidents. The inclusion of ISOFIX child seat mounts also ensures the safe and secure installation of child restraints.

The Dzire Tour S is powered by Maruti Suzuki’s 1.2-litre petrol engine, available with an optional CNG kit. The petrol variant produces 82 PS of power and 112 Nm of torque, while the CNG variant delivers 70 PS of power and 102 Nm of torque. Both variants come with a 5-speed manual transmission. Maruti Suzuki claims a fuel efficiency of 24.79 kmpl for the petrol variant and an impressive 33.73 km/kg for the CNG variant, making it an economical choice for fleet operators.

The Dzire Tour S is based on the base-spec LXi trim of the regular Dzire, but it doesn’t skimp on essential features. The taxi offers keyless entry, power windows for all passengers, adjustable front headrests, and a basic music system. While it misses out on some premium features like alloy wheels and automatic climate control, the focus remains firmly on safety and essential functionalities for commercial use.

The pricing of the Dzire Tour S is competitive, with the petrol variant starting at ₹ 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the CNG variant priced at ₹ 7.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This slight premium over the previous generation Dzire Tour S reflects the enhanced safety features and the overall improvements in the new model.

The launch of a 5-star safety rated taxi holds immense significance for the Indian transportation sector. Taxis are an integral part of urban mobility, and ensuring the safety of both drivers and passengers is paramount. This achievement by Maruti Suzuki could potentially encourage other manufacturers to prioritize safety in their commercial vehicle offerings. Increased awareness among consumers about vehicle safety ratings might also drive demand for safer taxis, ultimately leading to a reduction in road accident fatalities and injuries.

While a 5-star safety rating indicates a high level of crash protection, it is important to remember that it is not the sole determinant of safety. Factors such as road conditions, driver behavior, and adherence to traffic rules also play a crucial role in ensuring safe journeys. Nevertheless, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S sets a new benchmark for taxi safety in India, offering a safer ride for millions of commuters. This launch is a positive step towards making Indian roads safer for everyone.