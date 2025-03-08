India Sees New Hilux Black Edition, Toyota Prices Truck at Rs 37.90 Lakh

Toyota Hilux Black Edition launches in India at Rs 37.90 lakh. Dark cosmetic changes, 2.8L diesel, 4WD. Read details on the new Hilux variant.

Toyota launches the Hilux Black Edition in India. The company sets the price at Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This new variant adds a dark cosmetic theme to the existing Hilux pickup truck. The Black Edition aims to attract buyers seeking a distinct and rugged look.

The Hilux Black Edition receives exterior changes. These changes include a blacked-out grille, black alloy wheels, and black accents on the bumpers. The dark theme extends to the door handles and outside rearview mirrors. Toyota intends for these changes to create a bolder appearance.

Mechanically, the Hilux Black Edition maintains the same specifications as the standard Hilux. It uses a 2.8-liter diesel engine. The engine produces 201 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. The engine pairs with a six-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle retains its four-wheel-drive system.

The interior of the Hilux Black Edition features a similar layout to the standard model. It includes features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features include cruise control and a rearview camera. Safety features include multiple airbags and anti-lock brakes.

Toyota introduced the Hilux in India in 2022. The truck targets buyers in the lifestyle and off-road segments. The Hilux competes with vehicles like the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. The Black Edition offers a premium alternative within the Hilux lineup.

The company states the Black Edition enhances the Hilux’s appeal. It aims to broaden the truck’s customer base. The Hilux Black Edition is available for booking at Toyota dealerships across India. Deliveries begin shortly.

The Hilux is built on Toyota’s IMV platform. This platform also underpins the Fortuner and Innova Crysta. The platform is known for its durability and reliability. The vehicle is designed for use in tough conditions.

Toyota focuses on the Indian market. The company introduces new variants to meet customer preferences. The Hilux Black Edition is a part of this strategy. The Black Edition adds a premium touch to the existing Hilux.

The Hilux is known for its off-road capabilities. The four-wheel-drive system and high ground clearance contribute to this. The Black Edition retains these features. The dark cosmetic changes do not alter the vehicle’s functionality.

The price of the Hilux Black Edition positions it in the premium pickup truck segment. The company expects the vehicle to attract buyers who value both style and performance. The Hilux is assembled at Toyota’s plant in Karnataka. The plant also produces other Toyota models.

Toyota’s sales data shows a steady interest in the Hilux. The Black Edition is expected to boost sales further. The company provides a standard warranty on the Hilux Black Edition. This warranty covers the vehicle against manufacturing defects.

The Black Edition shows Toyota’s attempt to offer variety within its product range. The company responds to customer demand for distinctive vehicle options. The Hilux Black Edition is a direct response to this demand. The vehicle maintains its off-road character while adding a touch of sophistication.

The pickup truck segment in India sees growth. This growth is driven by increasing interest in lifestyle vehicles. Toyota aims to capitalize on this trend with the Hilux. The Black Edition expands the Hilux’s presence in this market.

Toyota provides customer support through its dealer network. The company offers service and maintenance packages. These packages help maintain the vehicle’s performance. The Hilux Black Edition is available in limited numbers. Toyota releases vehicle specifications on the official Toyota India Website.