India Welcomes Its First Smart Riding Suitcase

Goldmedal Electricals has introduced the AirXpress, the first smart riding suitcase in India, marking a significant innovation in travel gear. Designed to facilitate movement through crowded areas such as airport terminals, this product is equipped with a variety of features aimed at improving the convenience of travelers. The suitcase, which doubles as a scooter, is available in Digital Silver and Carbon Black.

Key Highlights:

AirXpress transforms from luggage to a scooter with a retractable handle, featuring a 250W motor and a maximum speed of 13km/h.

It can support a load up to 110 kg and offers a 20L storage capacity.

The suitcase includes a 73.26WH lithium battery that complies with airline regulations and is removable for charging.

Designed to fit in airplane cabins, it also features an external USB interface for charging devices on the go.

Innovative Features for the Modern Traveler

AirXpress is equipped with a TSA lock to ensure security during travel. Its wide, wear-resistant tyres are designed to provide stability and ease of movement, making it an ideal choice for navigating through busy airports and stations. The scooter’s battery technology is specifically engineered to meet airline regulations, ensuring that travelers can take their AirXpress on flights without hassle.

Enhancing Travel Experiences

Kishan Jain, Director of Goldmedal Electricals, emphasized that the AirXpress is more than just luggage; it is a companion that aims to enhance the travel experience for business travelers, adventure seekers, and anyone looking for an efficient way to move during their travels. Its innovative design and features are tailored to meet the needs of modern travelers, offering both convenience and fun.

The AirXpress smart riding suitcase is now available for purchase with a one-year warranty at leading retail outlets and online on Amazon, making it accessible to a wide audience looking to upgrade their travel gear.