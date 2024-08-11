Indian Govt Issues High Severity Warning to Google Chrome Users: Essential Actions You Need to Take

Learn how to safeguard your data with key steps after the Indian government's severe warning to Google Chrome users.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has recently issued a high-severity warning for Google Chrome users across multiple platforms including Windows, Mac, and Linux. This warning addresses serious vulnerabilities that could significantly compromise user security.

Who is affected?

The warning specifically targets users of Google Chrome on desktop systems. These vulnerabilities affect various versions of Google Chrome, particularly those older than version 123.0.6312.58 for Linux and versions 123.0.6312.58/.59 for Windows and Mac.

What is the risk?

The identified vulnerabilities include issues like ‘Use after free in Side Panel Search’, ‘Out of bounds memory access’, and ‘Insufficient data validation in Extensions’. These vulnerabilities could allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code, gain elevated privileges, bypass security restrictions, or cause denial of service conditions on targeted systems.

When was the warning issued?

The latest advisories were published around mid-2023, with updates and repeated warnings following as new vulnerabilities were discovered.

Where does this apply?

The vulnerabilities affect Google Chrome users worldwide, but the advisory comes specifically from India’s national cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, highlighting the risks to Indian users in particular.

Why is this significant?

Given the widespread use of Google Chrome, these vulnerabilities represent a significant security risk. Successful exploitation by attackers could lead to data theft, unauthorized system access, or other malicious activities.

Immediate Steps to Ensure Safety

To mitigate these risks, CERT-In strongly advises all users to update their Google Chrome browsers to the latest version immediately. Here’s what you should do next:

Update Your Browser: Go to the browser menu, select “Help,” then “About Google Chrome.” The browser will automatically check for updates and install them. Enable Automatic Updates: This ensures your browser always has the latest security patches. Exercise Caution: Be wary of unfamiliar or suspicious websites. Avoid clicking on links from untrusted sources. Implement Robust Security Practices: Use reputable antivirus software, regularly update all software, and enable firewalls to strengthen your defenses against potential threats. Use Built-in Security Features: Features like Safe Browsing in Google Chrome can protect against phishing, malware, and other harmful sites.

The ongoing vulnerabilities in Google Chrome highlight the need for continual vigilance and prompt action in digital security. By following CERT-In’s guidelines and regularly updating your browser, you can significantly mitigate the risk of these and future vulnerabilities​.