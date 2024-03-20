India’s 5G Usage Surges to Four Times That of 4G, Nokia Report Finds

Discover how 5G is revolutionizing mobile data usage in India, with consumption rates surging to four times those of 4G, according to Nokia's latest report.

In a recent report by Nokia, significant findings on the mobile broadband landscape in India have been unveiled, highlighting the rapid increase in 5G usage compared to 4G. The report, known as the Mobile Broadband Index (MBiT), focuses on the trends and statistics surrounding mobile data usage within the Indian market.

Key Highlights:

5G users consume approximately 3.6 times more data than 4G users.

Mobile data traffic in India has grown with a CAGR of 26% over the last five years, reaching 17.4 exabytes per month in 2023.

Nearly 17% of active 4G devices in India, totaling 134 million, are now 5G capable.

5G contributed to 15% of all mobile data traffic in 2023.

The average monthly data usage per user increased by 24% in 2023, reaching 24.1 GB.

The MBiT 2024 report reveals that since the launch of 5G in October 2022, there has been a noticeable surge in data consumption, with 5G users utilizing significantly more data than their 4G counterparts. This growth in data usage is attributed to the widespread adoption of 5G technology across India, with a particular increase noted in metro areas, where 5G accounts for 20% of the total mobile data traffic.

The Rise of 5G and Its Impact 5G technology has brought about a substantial change in how data is consumed in India. Enhanced 5G coverage and performance, alongside the introduction of data-heavy applications and services, are key drivers behind this surge in data usage. Additionally, the accessibility of affordable 5G-enabled devices has played a crucial role in the widespread adoption of 5G.

Another significant aspect highlighted in the report is the potential of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) in facilitating new services for both home and business use. It is estimated that FWA users will consume about 2.5 times more data than the average 5G user, indicating the broad capabilities of 5G beyond mobile data usage.

Looking Toward 2030: A Digitized World Looking forward, the report outlines major technological shifts expected by 2030, including the rise of the Metaverse, advancements in AI and machine learning, the proliferation of cloud computing, and the evolution of Web 3.0. These developments are set to create new opportunities and transform the digital landscape.

Tarun Chhabra, Head of Mobile Networks Business at Nokia (India), emphasized the rapid adoption of 5G technology across India and the growing demand for high-speed data services. Nokia remains committed to supporting its operator partners in meeting this increasing consumer demand.

In conclusion, the Nokia Mobile Broadband Index report for 2024 highlights the significant impact of 5G technology on mobile data consumption in India. With a substantial increase in data usage among 5G users and the ongoing evolution of the 5G device ecosystem, the future of mobile broadband in India looks promising, paving the way for a fully digitized and connected society.