India’s Tech Scene Embraces Indic AI: Krutrim and AppsForBharat Lead the Way

In an unprecedented leap forward for the Indian technology landscape, the nation’s tech enthusiasts and startups are fervently adopting Indic AI, marking a significant shift towards localized artificial intelligence solutions. Leading the vanguard of this movement is Krutrim, India’s inaugural AI unicorn, which has recently captivated the industry by raising $50 million in funding, propelling it to a billion-dollar valuation.

Founded by Bhavish Aggarwal, better known for his ride-hailing service Ola, Krutrim has quickly become a beacon of innovation within the AI domain. The startup, whose name resonates with “artificial” in Sanskrit, aims to revolutionize the AI computing stack by introducing a series of multilingual large language models named Krutrim and Krutrim Pro. These models, trained on a vast dataset of 2 trillion tokens, including a significant portion of Indian data, have shown exceptional capability in understanding and generating text in 22 Indian languages. According to industry benchmarks, Krutrim’s AI models have even surpassed the performance of OpenAI’s GPT-4 in handling Indic languages.

Aggarwal’s vision extends beyond mere software innovation. Krutrim is also venturing into hardware development, with plans to design AI-optimized chips and establish indigenous data centers. This ambition underscores a broader strategy to build a complete AI computing ecosystem that caters specifically to India’s unique linguistic and cultural diversity. Moreover, Krutrim’s approach emphasizes an “India-first” cost structure, making its AI solutions more accessible to local businesses and developers. The startup plans to introduce a conversational AI assistant capable of fluently interacting in multiple Indian languages, alongside API access for broader application integration.

As the tech community watches this unfold, the significance of Krutrim’s achievements cannot be understated. Not only has it marked a significant milestone as India’s first AI unicorn, but it also underscores the country’s growing influence in the global AI arena. This development is a testament to the potential of localized AI solutions in addressing the unique challenges and opportunities within the Indian market.Krutrim’s journey from a visionary concept to a unicorn status symbolizes more than just a financial milestone; it represents the maturation of India’s tech ecosystem and its readiness to contribute significantly to the global digital economy. With Krutrim leading the way, India is poised to become a pivotal hub for AI innovation, championing solutions that resonate deeply with its diverse linguistic and cultural tapestry​​.