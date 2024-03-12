Infibeam Avenues Unveils Video AI Platform THEIA for Business Optimization

Infibeam Avenues Ltd, a listed company specializing in AI-powered fintech, has introduced THEIA, a Video AI Developer Platform designed to enhance productivity and efficiency across various sectors by leveraging artificial intelligence. THEIA aims to transform how businesses, institutions, and governments use video data for operational improvements.

Key Highlights:

Infibeam Avenues Ltd has announced the launch of THEIA, a Video AI Developer Platform, positioned to alter the use of artificial intelligence in enhancing business operations. THEIA is engineered to serve a broad spectrum of industries, enabling organizations to utilize AI video analysis in various applications such as sports analytics, media optimization, and more.

Mr. Rajesh Kumar SA, CEO of Phronetic.AI, part of Infibeam Avenues Ltd, highlighted THEIA’s significance in utilizing video data beyond security, emphasizing its role in improving productivity, efficiency, and decision-making across sectors. The platform’s introduction reflects Infibeam’s commitment to pioneering in the video AI domain, aiming for a considerable market presence in this emerging field.

THEIA is designed as a versatile framework to provide advanced capabilities in object detection, classification, and video processing, leveraging an organization’s video data. The platform addresses three significant challenges for developers: selecting relevant key frames, choosing appropriate AI models among the multitude available, and visualizing processed video data for analytical use.

Benefits of THEIA extend to app developers and experts in the field. Developers, including those with basic analytics or coding knowledge, can use the platform to create applications using natural language coding. Experts, such as data scientists and machine learning specialists, can develop proprietary AI models and monetize them by allowing app developers from various sectors to use these models.

As part of its launch, Infibeam Avenues Ltd’s Phronetic.AI has initiated a six-week Red Teaming event, inviting app developers and experts to explore and provide feedback on THEIA. This feedback is expected to contribute to the platform’s refinement. The company anticipates opening the platform for organizational subscriptions by the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25, marking a significant step in the evolution of video AI technology and its applications in business optimization.