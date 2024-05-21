Infinix GT 20 Pro with 6.78″ FHD+ 144Hz AMOLED Display and Dimensity 8200 Launched in India

Infinix launches GT 20 Pro in India with a 6.78" FHD+ 144Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 8200, up to 12GB RAM, and a 108MP camera, targeting gamers and tech enthusiasts.

Infinix has officially launched its latest gaming smartphone, the GT 20 Pro, in India. Scheduled for release on May 21, 2024, the device is designed to cater to gamers and tech enthusiasts with its robust specifications and advanced features.

Key Features and Specifications

Display and Design

The Infinix GT 20 Pro sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, offering a resolution that ensures vibrant and sharp visuals. The display supports a 144Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for high-speed gaming and smooth scrolling. Additionally, the screen boasts a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, enhancing visibility in various lighting conditions.

Performance

Under the hood, the GT 20 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra chipset, which is designed to handle intensive gaming sessions and multitasking with ease. The device comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, providing ample space for apps, games, and media files.

Gaming Enhancements

Infinix has equipped the GT 20 Pro with the Pixelworks X5 Turbo Gaming Display chip, which improves visual performance during gaming. The smartphone also includes a VC cooling system to prevent overheating, ensuring consistent performance even during extended gaming sessions.

Camera

The GT 20 Pro features a triple camera setup on the back, headlined by a 108MP Samsung HM6 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). This setup is complemented by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera, providing versatility for different photography needs. For selfies, the device offers a 32MP front camera.

Battery and Charging

To support prolonged gaming and usage, the GT 20 Pro is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. The device supports 45W wired fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their phones and get back to their activities without significant downtime.

Launch Event and Additional Products

Infinix has also announced the launch of its first gaming laptop, the GT Book, alongside the GT 20 Pro. The GT Book is expected to feature up to an Intel Core i9-13900H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, along with a 16-inch 120Hz display and RGB keyboard, further emphasizing Infinix’s commitment to the gaming community.

Pricing and Availability

The Infinix GT 20 Pro is expected to be priced under ₹25,000 in India, making it a competitive option in its segment. It will be available for purchase through various online platforms, including Flipkart.

With its powerful specifications and gaming-centric features, the Infinix GT 20 Pro is poised to attract gamers and tech enthusiasts looking for a high-performance smartphone at an affordable price. The addition of the GT Book gaming laptop further expands Infinix’s presence in the gaming market, providing users with a comprehensive ecosystem for their gaming needs.