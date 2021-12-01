Infinix INBook X1 laptop to go on sale in India on Dec. 8, to be priced less than Rs. 40,000

The Infinix INBook X1 laptop is all set to launch in India on December 8. This has been confirmed in a Flipkart listing of the same which now has a dedicated page for the same. The price of the laptop has also been hinted to be less than the Rs. 40,000 mark. The 14-inch laptop will come with a full metal body and has a slim and lightweight build. Choice of processor range from Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 chipset coupled to up to 16 GB of RAM. There is going to be PCIe 3.0 SSD memory on board though it is not known of how much capacity. The laptop will run Windows 11 and will have a 55 Wh battery with support for fast charging.

Infinix INBook X1 laptop price and availability

The Flipkart page dedicated to the Infinix INBook X1 laptop has mentioned the price to be Rs. 3X,XXX. What that means is it is going to be anywhere between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000. As already mentioned, the laptop can be ordered starting December 8. Colour options with the laptop include Noble Red, Starfall Grey, and Aurora Green.

Infinix INBook X1 laptop specifications

The laptop features a 14-inch FHD display with ultra-thin bezels and 100 percent sRGB colour accuracy. The display will also be capable of 300 nits of brightness which enhances visibility even in direct sunlight conditions. Further, the display can be opened at a 180-degree angle which aids in portability.

When it comes to the processor, there are going to be three versions of the laptop powered by the 10th gen Intel Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 processor. The Flipkart page is claiming LPDDR4X memory of up to 16 GB along with PCIe 3.0 SSD for storage though no specifics have been mentioned. However, the laptop that is sold in the Philippines comes with 8 GB and 16 GB of memory along with 256 GB and 512 GB of storage. It remains to be seen what the version meant for sale in India will come with.

Power comes from a 55 Wh battery that supports 65W fast charging. It is capable of getting 70 percent charge in 55 mins. The laptop otherwise is claimed to have 13 hrs of video playback time on a single charge. The laptop also boasts of a fingerprint sensor and a dedicated hardware switch for enhanced protection from spyware.

Other salient qualities of the laptop include a full metal body with an aircraft-grade aluminum finish while still weighing in at 1.48 kilos. The laptop offers a slim profile with just 16.3 mm of depth. Ports onboard include a USB Type-A port, dual USB Type-C port, a microSD card slot, an HDMI slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop comes with integrated Wi-Fi 6 and runs the latest Windows 11 OS.