Infinix Introduces Segment’s First 40-inch QLED Smart TV for a Superior Entertainment Experience

Infinix, a leading consumer electronics brand, has launched the Infinix 40Y1V QLED TV, marking the segment’s first 40-inch QLED Smart TV. This latest offering brings a premium entertainment experience to the Indian market with its FHD resolution, bezel-less design, and over a billion colors for an immersive visual treat. With a special launch price of INR 13,999*, the smart TV reaffirms Infinix’s commitment to delivering high-quality, feature-rich products at an affordable price.

Stunning Visual Experience

The Infinix 40Y1V QLED TV features a 40-inch QLED panel with FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, ensuring true-to-life visuals with vibrant colors and deep contrasts. Supporting over a billion colors, it provides an immersive viewing experience that brings content to life. The bezel-less design enhances screen space, while its 300 nits brightness and 60Hz refresh rate ensure smooth and crisp visuals across all genres of content.

Immersive Audio with Dolby Support

The 40-inch QLED Smart TV delivers an exceptional audio experience with its dual 16W stereo speakers powered by Dolby Audio support. It offers five sound modes – Standard, Soccer, Movie, Music, and User – allowing users to customize their audio experience based on content. The down-firing speakers ensure powerful and clear sound projection, elevating the home entertainment setup.

Smooth Performance and Smart Features

Equipped with a quad-core processor and Mali-G31 GPU, the Infinix 40Y1V QLED TV ensures smooth performance and seamless navigation. With 4GB ROM, it efficiently handles multiple applications. The smart TV comes with preloaded streaming apps like YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, SonyLiv, and Zee5, providing users with a vast entertainment experience. Additional features like a web browser and screen mirroring enable users to cast content from their mobile devices, laptops, and PCs.

Versatile Connectivity Options

The 40-inch QLED Smart TV is designed with multiple connectivity options, making it a flexible addition to any home entertainment setup. It includes two HDMI ports with ARC support, two USB ports, LAN (RJ45) port, RF port, AV IN, Wi-Fi support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and digital audio output (optical). These ensure compatibility with a range of external devices, allowing users to connect gaming consoles, external hard drives, and high-end audio systems seamlessly.

For users who prefer a wired internet connection, the LAN (RJ45) port provides stable internet connectivity, while built-in Wi-Fi support enables wireless streaming. Additionally, the RF port allows connection with traditional cable or antenna setups, while AV IN supports legacy devices. The compact remote control includes hot keys and quick settings, ensuring user-friendly navigation.

Competitive Pricing and Availability

With a launch price of INR 13,999*, the Infinix 40Y1V QLED TV offers premium features at an affordable cost. The smart TV will be available through authorized retailers and online platforms.

For more details on the Infinix 40Y1V QLED TV and other Infinix products, visit Infinix Official Website.