Infinix Launches the Note 40 Pro Series in India: A Leap in Mid-Range Smartphone Technology

Discover the new Infinix Note 40 Pro series in India. Packed with a 108MP camera, fast charging, and the latest MediaTek chipset, it's the ultimate mid-range smartphone choice.

Infinix has officially launched its much-anticipated Note 40 Pro series in India, featuring advanced technology that sets new standards in the mid-range smartphone market. The launch, which includes the Note 40 Pro 5G and Note 40 Pro+ 5G, marks a significant upgrade over previous models with its cutting-edge features and affordable pricing.

Feature-Rich Innovations

The Note 40 Pro series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, enhancing performance with its octa-core capabilities and support for dual 5G SIMs. This series introduces the Cheetah X1 chip, Infinix’s first self-developed power management innovation, promising enhanced battery efficiency across the devices.

Both models sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display, delivering a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1300 nits, ensuring vivid visuals in various lighting conditions. The phones also boast a robust triple camera setup, headlined by a 108MP main sensor, complemented by a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor, alongside a high-resolution 32MP front camera for selfies.

Charging and Battery Life

A standout feature is the series’ charging MediaTek Dimensity. The Note 40 Pro+ is equipped with a 4,600 mAh battery supporting 100W fast charging—capable of charging 50% in just 12 minutes. The Note 40 Pro features a slightly larger 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging capabilities.

Pricing and Availability

The Note 40 Pro 5G is priced at ₹21,999 for the 8GB/256GB model, while the Pro+ variant starts at ₹24,999 for the 12GB/256GB configuration. An additional incentive includes a ₹2,000 instant discount for HDFC and SBI card holders, effectively lowering the entry price to ₹19,999. Early buyers also benefited from an exclusive Flipkart sale, receiving a complimentary MagKit valued at ₹4,999.

Innovative Extras

The series doesn’t just excel in performance and camera technology; it also introduces features like AI Active Halo Lighting and memory fusion technology, which effectively increases RAM capacity when needed. Cooling is managed by VC Cooling Technology 2.0, ensuring the device remains efficient under load. Additionally, the models are equipped with an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance, offering durability alongside high performance.

The introduction of Infinix’s Note 40 Pro series in India is set to redefine expectations for what a mid-range smartphone can offer, combining premium features with competitive pricing, making advanced technology accessible to a broader audience.