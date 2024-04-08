Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series Launch Offers Early Bird Incentives

Infinix is set to launch the Note 40 Pro 5G Series on April 12, offering an Early Bird incentive to attract buyers. Customers who purchase the smartphone on the launch day will receive the MAGKIT, a charging accessory kit, as a bonus.

Exclusive Early Bird Offer

Infinix announced an exclusive offer for the early buyers of its upcoming Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series. The offer includes a complimentary MAGKIT, designed to enhance the charging capabilities of the new smartphone. The MAGKIT, valued at Rs. 4,999, consists of the Infinix MagPower power bank and a protective MagCase cover. This incentive is available only for purchases made on April 12.

Conclusion

Infinix’s launch of the Note 40 Pro 5G Series comes with a compelling Early Bird offer, providing significant added value to early purchasers. The included MAGKIT not only enhances the phone’s charging capabilities but also provides a protective case, making the offer more attractive to potential buyers.