Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ Debuts with MediaTek’s Latest Processor

Infinix has launched its NOTE 50x 5G+ smartphone in India, showcasing the world’s first MediaTek Dimensity 7300 ULTIMATE processor. The device aims to deliver high performance and is scheduled for sale starting April 3, 2025, on Flipkart.

The NOTE 50x 5G+ incorporates the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 ULTIMATE processor, built on a 4nm architecture with an octa-core CPU and APU 655. Infinix claims this processor enables fast speeds and enhanced gaming experiences, supporting up to 90 FPS in compatible games. Features like Game Mode and MediaTek HyperEngine optimizations are also included.

The phone features a design with a gem-cut camera module and Active Halo Lighting for notifications. It has achieved MIL-STD-810H certification and an IP64 rating, indicating durability against drops, dust, and water. Color options include Sea Breeze Green (vegan leather) and Titanium Grey and Enchanted Purple (metallic finish).

The NOTE 50x 5G+ runs on XOS 15, based on Android 15, with AI-driven features. These include AI Note for transforming sketches into digital art, AIGC Portrait Mode for photo enhancements, and AI-generated wallpapers. Productivity features include a Writing Assistant for text refinement and Folax, an AI voice assistant. The device also offers On-Screen Awareness and Circle to Search functionality.

Multimedia features include a 6.67-inch HD+ 120Hz punch-hole display and DTS-powered dual speakers. The camera system consists of a 50MP dual rear camera with multiple photography modes and an 8MP front camera capable of 4K video recording.

Powering the phone is a 5500mAh SolidCore battery with 45W fast charging. The device supports 10W wired reverse charging and bypass charging. It offers 128GB of internal storage with MemFusion Technology for RAM expansion up to 12GB (6GB variant) or 16GB (8GB variant).

The Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ will be available in two configurations: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at INR 11,499 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at INR 12,999. An introductory offer includes a discount of INR 1,000 for ICICI Bank cardholders or through an exchange program. The special launch day price starts at INR 10,499, inclusive of offers.