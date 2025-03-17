Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ Design and Colors Unveiled

The Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ is set to launch on 27th March, bringing a premium design and innovative features to its segment. The smartphone introduces a Gem-Cut camera module, which blends seamlessly with the theme color of the back panel, enhancing its fashion-forward style. Along with its premium build, the device comes in two distinct finishes: metallic finish and textured vegan leather back, adding a trendy and modern appeal.

Gem-Cut Camera Module & Active Halo Light

A standout feature of the Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ is its octagonal Gem-Cut module, which integrates an IR sensor and the much-anticipated Active Halo Light. This light offers multiple light effects based on user activity, adding a unique visual element to the phone’s design.

Military-Grade Build for Durability

Beyond aesthetics, the Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ boasts a Military-grade build with MIL-STD 810H certification, ensuring high durability against accidental drops and rough usage.

Availability on Flipkart

The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart, where new details are being revealed daily on its landing page.