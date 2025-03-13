Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ to Feature XOS 15 and India’s First MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate Processor

The upcoming Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ is set to redefine smartphone experiences with the introduction of the new XOS 15, based on Android 15. Powering this device is India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate Processor, which combines high-performance capabilities with AI-driven features for an enhanced user experience. The octa-core chipset integrates four high-performance Cortex A78 cores clocked at up to 2.5GHz and a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, offering optimized gaming performance with support for 90FPS gaming.

XOS 15 Brings Personalization with a Blend of Aesthetics & Functionality

The Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ is the first device to feature the new XOS 15, which introduces a refined and intuitive interface inspired by nature. The updated UI includes a fresh boot-up animation, customizable icons in different shapes, sizes, and colors, and 25 font styles for enhanced personalization.

One of the standout features is the One-Take Wallpaper, which allows users to transform gallery images into seamless wallpapers across their home screen, lock screen, and main screens. Additionally, Vogue Portraits bring a stylish and artistic touch to custom wallpapers.

The software also enhances security and user experience with Mobile Anti-Theft, which ensures data protection. Productivity and entertainment features are also refined with Game Mode, an upgraded Dynamic Bar with Google Maps integration, Smart Panel, and PC Connection for an effortless cross-device experience.

The Game Mode, integrated with XArena, optimizes performance with customizable gaming settings. The Dynamic Bar provides a non-intrusive way to view notifications, while the PC Connection feature enables seamless screen mirroring and file sharing across devices.

One-Tap Infinix AI: Elevating Fun and Productivity

At the heart of XOS 15 is One-Tap Infinix AI, a set of intelligent tools designed to boost efficiency and convenience while keeping entertainment alive. Users can leverage AI-powered tools such as AI Note within the Notepad, AI Wallpaper Generator, and Writing Assistant to enhance productivity and creativity.

For a more personalized experience, the AIGC Portrait Mode lets users generate fun avatars using real-time templates. Additionally, Circle to Search enables quick information retrieval by simply circling content on the screen.

The Folax AI-powered Virtual Assistant further refines user interactions by adapting to individual preferences and assisting through voice, text, and image-based commands. Meanwhile, the Call Assistant enhances communication by offering auto-answering and call summarization, ensuring efficient and personalized conversations.

With the Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+, XOS 15, and the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate Processor, users can expect a device that balances performance, security, and AI-driven innovation.