Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ with New MediaTek Chip to Launch on Flipkart

Infinix will begin selling its latest smartphone, the NOTE 50x 5G+, on Flipkart starting tomorrow, April 3, 2025. The device features the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 ULTIMATE processor and will be available in two configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be priced at INR 11,499, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option will cost INR 12,999.

The NOTE 50x 5G+ incorporates a design with a gem-cut camera module and comes in three color options: Sea Breeze Green with a vegan leather finish, and Titanium Grey and Enchanted Purple with metallic textures. A unique Active Halo Lighting feature on the phone will illuminate for notifications, calls, and during charging. The device has achieved MIL-STD-810H certification for durability and an IP64 rating for resistance to dust and splashes.

The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with DTS-powered dual stereo speakers for enhanced audio. The MediaTek Dimensity 7300 ULTIMATE processor, built on a 4nm architecture, includes an octa-core CPU and a dedicated APU 655, which Infinix claims will provide smooth multitasking and gaming performance up to 90 FPS.

The NOTE 50x 5G+ utilizes MemFusion Technology to virtually expand the RAM. The 6GB variant can be expanded to 12GB, and the 8GB model can reach 16GB. The camera system includes a 50MP dual rear camera setup with over 12 shooting modes and an 8MP front camera with dual flash. Powering the phone is a 5500mAh battery with a 45W Type-C fast charger included in the box. The charging system supports rapid charging, 10W reverse charging, and bypass charging.

The device runs on XOS 15, which is based on Android 15. This operating system includes several Infinix AI tools such as AI Note for converting sketches to art, AIGC Portrait Mode for photography, Circle to Search for visual searches, and a Writing Assistant for grammar and content improvement.

The Infinix NOTE 50x 5G+ will be exclusively available on Flipkart. Customers can receive an instant discount of INR 1,000 using ICICI Bank Debit or Credit cards or by opting for an exchange offer of equivalent value. More details about the phone are available on the Infinix Mobiles India website.