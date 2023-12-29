Infinix Smart 8: New Launch with 50MP Camera and Unique Design

The Infinix Smart 8 is set for release, bringing with it a combination of design and camera technology. Announced on the 28th December 2023, the latest addition to the Infinix Smart Series, the Smart 8, presents a new design approach. The phone will be available in three color variants, each featuring a timber textured back panel.

Photography enthusiasts can look forward to the Smart 8’s 50MP dual AI camera, complemented by a distinctive ring flash designed to enhance photo quality. Additionally, the device boasts an 8MP selfie camera equipped with an LED flash.

For security and convenience, the Smart 8 includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. A notable feature returning to the model is the Magic Ring. This feature offers functionalities like face unlock, background call management, charging animations, and reminders for charge completion, aiming to improve the user experience through added convenience and personalization.