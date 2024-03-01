Infinix Smart 8 Plus Debuts with 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Camera

Infinix has introduced the Smart 8 Plus, a new addition to its smartphone lineup, featuring a significant 6000mAh battery and a 50MP Dual AI Camera. Priced at INR 6,999, the smartphone combines functionality with an elegant design, including a timber texture finish. The device is set to go on sale from March 9, 2024, exclusively on Flipkart.

Key Highlights:

Priced at INR 6,999, available in Galaxy White, Timber Black, and Shiny Gold.

Equipped with a 50MP Dual AI Camera and an 8MP front camera, both with LED flash.

Features a long-lasting 6000mAh battery with 18W Type-C fast charging.

Offers 128GB internal storage and up to 8GB RAM (4GB physical + 4GB Virtual RAM).

90Hz Punch-Hole Display and DTS Sound Processing for an immersive visual and auditory experience.

Includes side fingerprint and face unlock security features.

Powered by MediaTek Helio G36 Octa Core Processor and runs on Android 13 Go.

The Smart 8 Plus is designed to appeal to users seeking a combination of aesthetic appeal and performance. It comes in three color variants and is crafted with a sophisticated timber texture, providing a unique look in the smartphone market.

With its advanced camera setup, the Smart 8 Plus aims to offer users professional-grade photography capabilities in any lighting condition. The device’s immersive display and DTS Sound Processing further enhance the user experience, making it ideal for content consumption and gaming.

Security features such as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognition provide users with peace of mind regarding data safety. The smartphone’s storage capabilities, supported by MemFusion technology, offer ample space for all user needs, while the MediaTek Helio G36 processor ensures smooth performance.

The Smart 8 Plus represents Infinix’s continued commitment to bringing innovative technology to its customers, offering a premium smartphone experience at an accessible price point.