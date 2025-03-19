Infinx Acquires Glidian to Expand Prior Authorization Automation

]Infinx, a provider of AI-powered revenue cycle management solutions, has acquired Glidian, a company specializing in prior authorization automation. The acquisition, announced today, aims to enhance Infinx’s patient access offerings and broaden its reach within the laboratory market, where Glidian has a strong presence.

Glidian was established with the goal of automating the prior authorization process, ensuring timely patient access to healthcare services. The company combines technology and services to achieve extensive market coverage. Infinx shares this commitment, making the acquisition a strategic alignment for both organizations.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward for both companies,” stated Jaideep Tandon, CEO of Infinx. “Glidian’s proficiency in prior authorization technology, particularly in the laboratory sector, complements Infinx’s existing suite of patient access solutions. We are pleased to welcome the Glidian team to Infinx and are eager to continue our focus on addressing challenges in patient access and prior authorization. Together, we anticipate delivering increased value to healthcare providers and their patients.”

The decision to integrate Glidian into Infinx occurs at a crucial time. Both companies have established connections with numerous national payers. By combining these integrations, the merged entity expects to improve operational flow and increase efficiency for their clientele. Infinx and Glidian currently process an average of 700,000 patient access transactions monthly, establishing them as a significant player in the patient access automation space.

Glidian customers are expected to benefit from Infinx’s advanced AI capabilities, leading to enhanced automation, improved accuracy, and faster prior authorization approvals. Infinx’s AI platform is designed to continuously learn and adapt to evolving payer requirements, reducing administrative workload and assisting healthcare organizations in refining their workflows. The integration of AI-driven intelligence with Glidian’s established solutions aims to provide customers with a more streamlined and effective prior authorization process.

“Infinx’s dedication to progress and customer satisfaction makes them an ideal partner for Glidian,” commented Ashish Dua, CEO of Glidian. “With Infinx’s resources and expertise, we can further accelerate the automation of prior authorizations and expand our product offerings, ultimately enhancing the patient access experience for everyone involved.”