Infinx Acquires MedReceivables Advisor to Enhance Pathology Revenue Cycle Offerings

Infinx, a recognized provider of AI-driven solutions for patient access and revenue cycle management, has announced the acquisition of MedReceivables Advisor (MRA), a company specializing in pathology billing and revenue cycle management services for hospital-based practices. This strategic move expands the capabilities offered to Infinx clients, providing enhanced support to healthcare providers while simplifying administrative processes.

Expanding Pathology Revenue Cycle Services

By integrating MRA’s specialized knowledge in pathology into its service offerings, Infinx now provides enhanced solutions for pathology coding and billing, litigation assistance, managed care contract support, credentialing services, payer contract analysis, and fee schedule oversight.

MRA also adds expertise in areas such as eligibility verification, accounts receivable (A/R) management, denial resolution, and litigation support. These expanded offerings align with Infinx’s ongoing commitment to helping healthcare organizations capture revenue more effectively and efficiently.

Leadership Perspectives on the Partnership

Jaideep Tandon, CEO of Infinx, shared, “We are pleased to welcome MRA into the Infinx family. Their proven expertise in pathology billing and revenue cycle management fits seamlessly with our vision of using technology to connect providers, patients, and payers. Together, we will deliver more comprehensive and connected solutions to benefit our clients.”

David Smith, CEO of MRA, emphasized the benefits for MRA’s existing clients: “Becoming part of Infinx enables us to offer a wider range of services that our clients have been asking for. With Infinx’s strong focus on security, including HITRUST certification, and their advanced AI capabilities, this collaboration presents exciting new opportunities for both our clients and our team.”