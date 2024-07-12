Infinx Healthcare Unveils New AI-Powered R&D Center in Bengaluru

Infinx Healthcare, a global leader in AI-driven revenue cycle solutions, has announced the opening of a state-of-the-art Research and Development Center in Bengaluru, India. This strategic move reinforces Infinx’s commitment to advancing healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) through innovative technology.

New Facility to Foster AI-Driven Innovation

The 12,000 sq. ft. facility will serve as a hub for AI-driven product development, engineering, innovation, data science, and machine learning. Infinx teams will also manage cloud operations and cloud computing from this center, further enhancing the company’s technological capabilities.

Strengthening Global Operations and Talent Acquisition

With a global workforce of over 6,000 employees, Infinx is actively recruiting top talent to bolster its position as a leading AI-driven healthcare management enabler. The company aims to leverage the exceptional talent pool in India’s technology sector to drive innovation and advance healthcare RCM.

Empowering Healthcare Providers through Advanced AI Solutions

Infinx’s team of engineers is dedicated to developing cutting-edge AI solutions that enhance predictive analytics, streamline claim processing, and optimize decision-making for healthcare providers. The company’s cloud-based RCM platform ensures scalability, security, and efficiency, integrating seamlessly with various healthcare systems.

User-Friendly Platforms with Real-Time Insights

Infinx prioritizes user experience, developing intuitive platforms that provide real-time insights, streamlined workflows, and robust data management. Leveraging the latest innovations in microservices architecture and agile development, the company’s solutions are designed to be flexible and adaptable to the dynamic needs of the healthcare industry.

Supporting Healthcare Professionals Worldwide

Infinx’s solutions currently support 172,000 healthcare professionals across 4,000 facilities, including ambulatory, acute care, and post-acute care providers. The company’s impressive client roster includes over 400 leading healthcare organizations, including hospitals, health systems, and outpatient healthcare providers.