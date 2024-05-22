International Network of Safety Institutes to AI Research and Testing

The U.S. and UK form an international network of safety institutes to boost AI research and testing, promoting global standards for AI safety evaluations.

In a significant move to ensure the safe development and deployment of artificial intelligence (AI), the U.S. and UK have announced the formation of an international network of safety institutes. This initiative aims to bolster AI research and testing by fostering global collaboration, sharing expertise, and developing standardized evaluation methods for AI systems.

Background and Significance

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and UK Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan, formalizes a partnership that was first proposed at the AI Safety Summit held in Bletchley Park, UK, in November 2023. The partnership is designed to address the growing concerns around the rapid advancement of AI technologies and their potential risks to national security, public safety, and individual rights​​.

Objectives of the International Network

The primary goals of this international network include:

Developing Shared Evaluation Methods: Both countries will work together to create a consistent framework for evaluating AI models. This includes methodologies, infrastructures, and processes that can be universally applied to assess AI systems’ safety and reliability​. Conducting Joint Testing Exercises: One of the first activities under the MOU will be a joint testing exercise on a publicly accessible AI model. This exercise aims to refine the evaluation techniques and ensure that they are robust and comprehensive​​. Information Sharing and Expert Exchanges: The institutes will engage in regular exchanges of personnel and information, enabling a seamless transfer of knowledge and best practices. This collaboration is expected to accelerate the development of safe AI technologies and enhance the global AI safety landscape​. Promoting Global Standards: By working together, the U.S. and UK aim to set international standards for AI safety testing. These standards will guide the development and deployment of AI technologies worldwide, ensuring that they are safe, ethical, and beneficial for all​​.

New AI Safety Tools

The UK AI Safety Institute has launched a new AI safety evaluations platform called Inspect. This open-source platform allows testers from various sectors, including startups, academia, and government, to evaluate AI models’ core capabilities, reasoning, and autonomous functions. By making Inspect available globally, the UK aims to support international efforts to enhance AI safety evaluations and encourage collaborative innovation in AI safety research​​.

Future Prospects

The establishment of this international network marks a pivotal step towards a coordinated global effort to manage AI risks. As AI technologies continue to evolve rapidly, such collaborations will be crucial in ensuring that these advancements are safe, reliable, and aligned with societal values. The network also aims to engage other countries and international organizations in developing a comprehensive approach to AI governance and safety​.

The formation of this international network of AI safety institutes by the U.S. and UK is a proactive measure to address the challenges posed by advanced AI technologies. Through shared expertise, standardized evaluations, and global collaboration, this initiative aims to pave the way for the safe and responsible development of AI, ensuring that its benefits are maximized while minimizing potential risks.