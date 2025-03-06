Introducing Acronis Ultimate 365: Simplified Microsoft 365 Protection for Managed Service Providers

Acronis, a recognized name in cybersecurity and data protection, has introduced Acronis Ultimate 365, a complete protection platform tailored for managed service providers (MSPs) managing Microsoft 365 environments. This solution combines security, backup, and compliance management into a single, multi-tenant platform, designed to increase operational efficiency, lower technician workloads, and enhance profitability for MSPs.

Key Features of Acronis Ultimate 365

Acronis Ultimate 365 provides MSPs with an integrated platform that offers:

Comprehensive Microsoft 365 Security and Backup

The solution offers full protection for Microsoft 365 by combining backup, extended detection and response (XDR), email security, collaboration app protection, email archiving, security posture management, and security awareness training within one user-friendly platform.

The solution offers full protection for Microsoft 365 by combining backup, extended detection and response (XDR), email security, collaboration app protection, email archiving, security posture management, and security awareness training within one user-friendly platform. Faster Client Onboarding and Revenue Generation

With Acronis Ultimate 365, MSPs can onboard new clients swiftly and deliver services without dealing with lengthy contracts, manual tool integrations, or extensive team training. This helps accelerate revenue generation and profitability.

With Acronis Ultimate 365, MSPs can onboard new clients swiftly and deliver services without dealing with lengthy contracts, manual tool integrations, or extensive team training. This helps accelerate revenue generation and profitability. Simplified and Scalable Customer Management

The platform helps MSPs oversee all clients and services from a centralized dashboard, reducing the need for multiple tools and minimizing technical complexity, leading to improved operational efficiency.

Addressing Common Challenges Faced by MSPs

Given that Microsoft 365 is one of the most widely adopted platforms globally, it is frequently targeted by cybercriminals through email-based threats, phishing attacks, and social engineering. Traditionally, many MSPs manage Microsoft 365 security and backups using a fragmented set of tools — sometimes seven or more per client. This multi-tool approach can lead to operational inefficiencies, delayed onboarding, higher costs, and potential security gaps.

Acronis Ultimate 365 addresses these challenges by consolidating essential cybersecurity and data protection functions into a single, integrated platform, ensuring seamless management and improved protection against evolving cyber threats.

Meeting the Needs of Fast-Growing Markets

In regions such as India, where MSPs are expanding rapidly, there is growing demand for simplified Microsoft 365 security and compliance management. Rajesh Chhabra, General Manager for India & South Asia at Acronis, highlighted how Acronis Ultimate 365 meets these needs by offering MSPs a unified solution that reduces operational complexity, lowers costs, and strengthens cybersecurity resilience.

Streamlined Management and Flexible Pricing

By using Acronis Ultimate 365, MSPs can drastically reduce the time spent on customer management and improve both efficiency and profitability. The solution introduces a flexible and predictable pricing model, enabling MSPs to offer tailored services to clients while keeping costs manageable. This approach also helps MSPs expand their customer base and scale their offerings effectively.

With security, backup, and compliance capabilities integrated into one platform, MSPs can stand out from competitors, create new revenue opportunities, and deliver more value to their customers.

Built for Efficiency and Enhanced Security

Gerald Beuchelt, Chief Information Security Officer at Acronis, emphasized how MSPs today face challenges such as tool overload, time-intensive client onboarding, and the complexity of managing Microsoft 365 security across separate systems. Acronis Ultimate 365 solves these issues by offering a single, comprehensive platform that merges XDR, email security, and security awareness training — all essential for improved protection — while simplifying customer management with transparent pricing.

Upcoming Features and Availability

The Acronis Ultimate 365 platform will include an email archiving feature, which will remain in early access until Q2 2025, followed by general availability. In addition, the security posture management feature is nearing final release.